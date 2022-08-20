Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-6A
2021 record: 11-2, 6-1 (reached 3rd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Chris Jones (6th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Braylon Burnside
WR, Jr.
• Totaled 709 yards, 7 TDs receiving; had 3 INTs on defense.
Trey Petty
QB, Jr.
• Passed for 1,597 yards, 14 TDs; had 874 yards, 12 TDs rushing.
Eric Thomas
DE, Sr.
• Led Jackets in sacks (12) and TFL (30).
COACHING ‘EM UP
Head coach Chris Jones enters his sixth season with the Jackets and is still looking for that elusive state championship. The Jackets did bounce back in 2021 after not making the playoffs the year before.
OFFENSE
The Jackets return two of the best skill players in the Class 6A ranks with quarterback Trey Petty (Jr.) and receiver Braylon Burnside (Jr.). Petty accounted for 26 touchdowns last season and had over 2,400 yards of total offense.
Burnside had 701 receiving yards and nine touchdowns and will pace the receivers. After mostly playing cornerback last year, Jaylon York (Sr.) will line up at receiver this year and give Petty another weapon in the passing game.
Tyler Nichols (Sr.) will headline the running game. Third-year starter Christopher Hayes (Sr.) leads the offensive line.
DEFENSE
Burnside is also a playmaker on defense, and the athletic safety has seven career interceptions, including four picks and a pick-six last year. York will also see duty at cornerback for the Jackets.
Up front, Starkville returns an experienced defensive line led by seniors Eric Thomas, J.D. Methvin and Tony Lucious. Thomas and Methvin will line up at the defensive end spots with Lucious in the middle.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Starkville returns one of the state's best punters in Ethan Pulliam (Jr.), who is also a Mississippi State baseball commitment. Seniors Brayden Green and William Wells will handle the kicking duties.
X-FACTOR
There is plenty of firepower on the offensive side of the ball but last season, the Jackets were inconsistent on defense, especially against the run. Getting back to a stingy defense could determine how far the Jackets advance in the postseason.
COACH SPEAK
"We have a close group of kids that enjoy playing together. That chemistry is going to be important when we face any kind of adversity". – Chris Jones
