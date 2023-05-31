Starkville hires Monaghan as new baseball coach By JAMES MURPHY Daily Journal James Murphy Preps/College Sports Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email May 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Starkville made a splash Wednesday with the hiring of three-time state championship winning coach Mark Monaghan.The news was first reported by Robbie Faulk of the Starkville Daily News.Monaghan had spent the past 11 seasons at the helm for DeSoto Central. He led the Jaguars to Class 6A state championships in 2019, 2018 and 2015.The Yellowjackets hope he can bring that kind of success to Starkville. The team hasn’t won a state championship since winning Class 5A in 1991.Monaghan replaces Luke Adkins, who was let go by the school in April. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists james.murphy@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Starkville Yellowjackets Mark Monaghan Desoto Central Jaguars Luke Adkins High School Baseball Sports Baseball Job Market Politics James Murphy Preps/College Sports Reporter James is an award-winning sports writer and reporter from Long Island, New York. Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow James Murphy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you