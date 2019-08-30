Coming off a season-opening loss, the Starkville Yellowjackets are looking to get in the win column in tonight’s Little Egg Bowl.
The Daily Journal’s No. 2- ranked team lost to Brandon, 27-21, last week in a matchup of two of the top teams in the state.
This week is no easier as the Daily Journal’s No. 3-ranked Oxford, the AP’s No. 6-ranked team in the state, visits Starkville in the annual rivalry game.
Starkville defeated Oxford last year, 56-7.
“Oxford is well-coached and is a really good football team,” Starkville coach Chris Jones said. “They’ve also got a kid who is pretty good. We will have a handful in containing him.”
Oxford defeated Northwest Rankin, 43-7, last week. J.J. Pegues, Oxford’s Dandy Dozen athlete, finished that game with 75 yards and two touchdowns – one rushing and one receiving.
Pegues, a four-star athlete, is the No. 4-ranked prospect in the state and will line up at running back, tight end, receiver and quarterback.
“Pegues is a really really good football player,” Jones said. “It’s hard to stop really good football players, but hopefully we can contain him a little bit and limit his touches and give ourselves a chance to win.”
While Pegues headlines the offense, the defense is where Oxford prides itself.
The Chargers grabbed 18 interceptions a year ago, and they returned every player that tallied one to this year’s team. In the opening win over NWR, Oxford held the Cougars to only 70 rushing yards while recording a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.
On the other hand, Starkville’s Luke Altmyer does not throw many interceptions. In 314 career pass attempts, Altmyer has only thrown six picks while tallying up a 69 percent career completion rate.
“I feel good about that matchup,” Jones said. “I think the key is having multiple guys there that can make plays and not having Luke lock his eyes on one player. It always helps a quarterback when they don’t have to lock in on one person, so the defense can’t shift coverage towards one guy.”