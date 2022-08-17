Last Oct. 1, the Starkville Yellowjackets came into the fourth quarter against Clinton down 21-14.
They found the end zone with just a couple minutes left to tie the game. A quick stop on defense and change of possession gave them the chance to win, and with 59 seconds left on the clock, sophomore quarterback Trey Petty found Braylon Burnside for a 30-yard touchdown. Starkville beat Clinton, 28-21.
Standing at about the 20-yard line, watching this happen, I turned to a man dressed in an SHS polo and hat after the play.
“Is this quarterback really a sophomore?” I asked.
He smiled.
“Yes,” he said, “he is.”
Petty threw for 240 yards and all four touchdowns in that game, rushing for over 100 more yards. It was the Jackets’ third straight comeback win and their fifth win in five games. The young team led by a young quarterback would finish just one game short of a berth in the state championship game.
The season was a roller coaster journey for Petty, but looking back he feels the experience validated the confidence he had in himself all along.
A year later, the new season is approaching, and the Jackets are considered true contenders. Petty is a three-star prospect according to both Rivals and 247 Sports, and he’s ranked near the top of the 2024 class of Mississippi recruits. From just his sophomore campaign, he’s generated interest from multiple Division I schools, including three Southeastern Conference programs, and he has offers from Mississippi State and Southern Miss.
But if you ask him, he’s not caught up in any of that. He’s focused on what he’s got right now.
Petty is aiming to play Power Five football, but the Starkville quarterback isn’t worried about college just yet. “Honestly right now I’m just trying to let that play out,” Petty said. “I’m playing ball, and if it comes it comes.”
“I want to win it all, 15-0,” Petty said. “I think we can do it. We’ve got the guys to do it, more experience on defense and the same guys on offense, so I feel like we can do it. I feel like the defense is playing with more aggression; they’re hungrier this year. To be honest, sometimes in practice I don’t even have time to throw the ball. They’re playing like dogs this year, and I like it. That gives me more chances to score with the ball.”
Petty is now the Jackets’ established starter less than a year after he had to beat out Jaquez Harris for the first-string position in Starkville.
“I was still competing for the starting spot, and my mindset was just compete and do what I could to get it,” he said. “Me and (Harris), we were both doing well, I didn’t think either one of us was better than the other really. It was coach’s decision at the end of the day.”
Harris and Petty shared playing time in a messy Week 1 win over Columbus, but Petty cemented himself as the starter in a 38-7 win at Olive Branch in Week 2. From there, his confidence in himself and the offense only grew.
“I’m a competitive person, so I’m gonna go out there and compete no matter who’s on the other side, but I think I definitely got better as the season went on, and that built my confidence even more,” Petty said.
Petty has been a quarterback since he was 7 years old. In Pee Wee football, he played with a lot of guys he still plays with now for the Jackets. He’s got several friends on the team, and for now, he’s not worried about the pressure of being a top quarterback recruit. He enjoys playing the game with his friends, and that connection is just as important to him as winning.
“It’s good; it shows our community is heading in the right direction, not everybody is involved in the streets and stuff nowadays with the team, and I think the chemistry is better because we’ve been playing so long together,” Petty said. “We hang out all the time, outside of school and practice on the weekends, stay at each other’s houses, and do all sorts of stuff outside of football.”
Petty enjoys getting away from the game every once in a while, playing video games with his friends, going out to the pool or playing basketball and just being a kid while he still can be.
The pressure of being recruited by college programs hasn’t gotten to him, and while he knows he will have to make a decision eventually – he has set the goal of playing quarterback for a Power Five program – he’s not distracted. He wants to win with Starkville, and he wants to take things as they come. More importantly, he just wants to play ball.
“Schools talk to me as much as they can, obviously as a sophomore they couldn’t really but I took as many visits as I could,” Petty said. “It’s been going good. Lots of coaches have been interested in me. Honestly right now I’m just trying to let that play out. I’m playing ball, and if it comes it comes. By my senior year, that’s when I really need to make decisions about my future with football and thinking about the next level, but for now I’m just playing ball.”
