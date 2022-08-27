The first game of the season is so important for setting the tone. Teams have to feel things out, coaches have to adjust in their first test against opposition, and players have to test their focus and fitness after months away from the atmosphere.
Columbus (0-1) struggled to move the ball Friday against Starkville (1-0) at home in the opening game of the season for both teams. The visitors came away with the 28-0 victory, and while they started strong on offense and took advantage of mistakes and turnovers by the Falcons, they too failed to assert themselves on the game.
“We’ll take the win. I don’t think we played great, but it’s Week 1,” Yellow Jackets head coach Chris Jones said after the win. “It’s all about getting better, and we’ve got a lot of work to do, but that’s all part of it. We made some plays, made some mistakes, we’re going to get back to work Sunday and get ready for West Point.”
What looked like it could have turned into a dominant performance ground to a halt in the second half, with miscommunication, cramps, and turnovers keeping the Jackets from adding to their lead.
“It’s all about finishing,” Jones said. “We still have a lot of work to do. We didn’t play a jamboree last week, and I think that hurt us a little bit, but we can’t make excuses. At the end of the day a win is a win, and it’s better to have an ugly win than a pretty loss.”
The game began with a penalty on the opening kick return by the Falcons, which pushed them to their own 11-yard line. Then back-to-back false starts pushed them to their own 1-yard line before they’d even gotten a play in. They were punished for it, surrendering a safety on their first play from scrimmage.
The following Jackets drive saw their offense put the ball in the end zone, with quarterback Trey Petty finding Chipper Hornburger from 16 yards out.
The Jackets defense forced another stop, but rather than punting, the Falcons tried a fake punt, coming up short of the line to gain and turning the ball over well inside their own territory. The Jackets again capitalized, with Petty finding receiver Braylon “Stonka” Burnside in the end zone.
The field position game continued going against the Falcons, who couldn’t move the ball and get out of their own territory. Subsequently, they struggled to punt the ball beyond the middle of the field, and the Jackets were set up well for several possessions. A touchdown on the ground and through the air to Jaylon York rounded out a four-touchdown performance from Petty, and the Jackets went into halftime up 28-0.
The second half wasn’t much better for the Falcons offense, but the defense stepped up to keep the Jackets from adding to the score. Both teams struggled with cramps in the thick Week 1 humidity, and the fatigue was reflected in the play. There were no more scores for the rest of the game, and the Jackets came away with the victory from their first half offensive output.
For the Falcons, there were a lot of struggles executing on offense. They had to seek out a backup plan at quarterback because of an injury, but if you ask head coach Joshua Pulphus, his team wasn’t lacking in effort.
“The score 28-0 doesn’t reflect the game, and it doesn’t really reflect our youth,” Pulphus said. “I was so proud of the way our boys came out and competed and played hard for 48 minutes. Every play they were in it, and we had some adversity, but that’s what the game is about. We lost our starting quarterback, who tore his ACL, so this game was basically a trial by committee. We’re proud of how our guys responded, and the score doesn’t dictate the information that we needed going forward.”
Hemyar Nagi, Destin Poindexter and De Royce Williams Jr. specifically were big factors in stepping up and keeping the Jackets off the scoreboard in the second half. The Jackets struggled running the ball all game, and putting the game away wasn’t as straightforward as the scoreboard might indicate. That kind of leadership in the face of adversity is what Pulphus likes to see and will be important for the Falcons going forward.
“Our defense did a great job,” Pulphus said. “We have a lot of inexperienced guys, but the game plan was great on both ends. Defense, their back was against the wall the majority of the time, very short field, but they continued to fight. Starkville came out and tried to compete and score more points, but the defense continued to fight, so I’m so proud of them.”
Starkville 28, Columbus 0
Starkville (1-0) 15 13 0 0 — 28
Columbus (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
S — Safety, 11:42
S — Chipper Hornburger 16 pass from Trey Petty (Brayden Green kick), 7:49
S — Braylon Burnside 5 pass from Petty (kick failed), 4:33
Second quarter
S — Petty 1 run (Green kick), 2:50
S — Jaylon York 14 pass from Petty (kick failed), 1:39
