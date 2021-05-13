STARKVILLE • Luke Adkins is watching his team live on the edge and shock the entire state in the process.
Starkville shook the landscape of the MHSAA Class 6A baseball playoffs last week when it swept the Division 1-6A champion, Lewisburg, in the second round with a pair of one-run wins.
The close games have been a theme for the Yellowjackets so far in the postseason, with all four wins – including their first-round sweep of Hernando – coming by one-run margins.
“I put a tough schedule together to get us prepared for these types of moments,” Adkins said. “Early in the year, we were playing stiff competition. We were losing those one-, two-run ballgames to some of the top-tier teams. … Now we are figuring out a way to win those close games.”
Starkville (18-13) has had a rollercoaster of a season to this point, beginning with the loss of Southern Miss signee Riley Dawkins with a UCL tear in his throwing arm in the first month of the season.
Adkins said that left the Yellowjackets searching for answers both on the mound and in the batting order, as the head coach called Dawkins “one of our best hitters.”
In stepped Banks Perry and Ethan Pulliam to help lead Starkville into this deep playoff run.
Perry allowed one unearned run on six hits, with one walk and four strikeouts while going the distance in the 2-1 win in Game 1, matching blow-for-blow with Arkansas signee Brady Tygart.
“He’s developed a third pitch with a changeup. We looked at the numbers, and he’s right at a 50-50 mix on fastball versus offspeed pitches, so he’s really been able to keep guys off balance,” said Adkins.
Pulliam followed suit, pitching 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts in the 3-2 series-clinching win.
“He’s probably got the better stuff out of the two,” Adkins said of the Mississippi State commit. “It’s one of those odd deals where you would assume if we win Game 1, I was throwing my ace, but I’m able to come right back with Ethan Pulliam as my No. 2 guy.”
In the 6A playoffs, you slay one giant and another one awaits. That’s the case for Starkville with its third-round opponent, Madison Central, which is ranked No. 5 in the country by MaxPreps. The Jaguars (29-1) feature a load of MLB draft prospects and Division I players. They displayed their dominance by taking down South Panola in a second-round sweep by a combined score of 37-5.
Adkins acknowledges the test that’s ahead starting with Game 1 tonight, but his guys just proved to not count them out of any series.
“Last week, you beat an Arkansas commit and an Ole Miss commit. So it’s in there," Adkins said. "We’ve showed we can do it before, so I think we work off the same game plan we have the last two weeks."