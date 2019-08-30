STARKVILLE • Starkville’s running game struggled for much of the game on Friday and was held to negative rushing yards after three quarters. But needing it late in the game, the Jackets found success on the ground to knock off Oxford 45-17.
Rufus Harvey and Amriyon Howard had touchdown runs in the closing three minutes of action to push the Jackets (1-1) to their sixth-straight win over Oxford (1-1).
After jumping to a 24-0 lead, Starkville allowed 17-straight points by Oxford and led just 24-17 with 7:07 left in the final quarter.
“To me it’s about character-building,” said Starkville head coach Chris Jones. “We’re still a young team and we made mistakes. But we have to get through some of these growing pains to get to where we want to be. To me it’s all about getting better and better every week and we overcame some stuff tonight. We got the momentum back and went on a roll late.”
Junior quarterback Luke Altmyer passed for a career-best 337 yards and three touchdowns to pace Starkville. Harvey finished with 99 yards receiving and 62 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Oxford quarterback John Meagher passed for 171 yards and rushed for one touchdown but had three interceptions.
“I knew we would not lay down but we turned the ball over too much,” said Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe. “They made some big plays at the end to make the score worse than it probably was.”
The Jackets rolled out to a 24-0 lead entering the late stages of the first half. Altmyer had a pair of touchdown passes and senior defensive lineman Jaylan Ware had a pick-6 for the Jackets.
Oxford made noise in the final seconds of the first half and found the end zone on its final possession. Highlighted by a 48-yard reception by Dekyren Johnson, senior JJ Pegues scored from 2 yards out and added the two-point conversion.
In that opening half, Starkville outgained the Chargers 212-72 and Altmyer had 204 passing yards.
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: After watching Oxford score 17 unanswered points, Harvey ran for a 52-yard touchdown to give the Jackets a 31-17 lead with less than five minutes remaining in the game.
Point Man: Altmyer completed 28 of 35 passes for a career-high 337 yards and three touchdowns.
Talking Point: “It was a game of momentum and we lost it and got it back in the end”. – Starkville coach Chris Jones
Notes
• Starkville leads the Little Egg Bowl series 6-1 and has won six-straight in the series.
• Starkville’s victory gave the Jackets 37-straight home victories, dating back to a loss to Oxford in the 2013 season.
• With his pick-6 in the second quarter, Ware notched his first career touchdown.