STARKVILLE – On the bus ride home after a game, before the sweat had even dried from his brow, Makhi Myles would send a text: “Hey coach, you put the film up yet?”
Such is his devotion to basketball, and it shows up on the court. Myles, a 6-foot-6 wing player, had a stellar senior season for Starkville. He averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks per game; he was named Mississippi’s 6A Mr. Basketball; and he is the 2022-23 Daily Journal Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Myles knew from a young age how talented he was. He was taller than the other kids and could do things with a basketball that they couldn’t. He was very aware of this and developed a long-term vision for himself.
“All that came natural, but I knew I had to develop it into a way that could be elite, not only for myself but for the people around me that I was going to be playing with,” Myles said.
He continued to out-play everyone else in middle school and was moved up to Starkville’s varsity squad as a freshman. His role was limited: stay in the post, play defense, grab rebounds. By Myles’ junior season, his role increased in a big way as coach Woodie Howard loosened the reins.
“Once he learned how to play and what to look for on the court, it just came second nature to him,” Howard said.
As self-driven as he is, Myles has not been in this alone. He gives a lot of credit to his grandparents, Albert and Vera Myles, who raised Makhi after his mother died during his infancy.
Myles played for a travel team out of Memphis, and his grandparents drove him to every single tournament he played in.
“A lot of people don’t have people that can go to every single tournament, especially with how far we were going, so I’m very grateful for them and everything they did for me,” Myles said.
His father, Steven, has also been a big influence. Myles credits him with developing his physical and mental toughness.
“It has really stuck with me to this day,” he said.
Now Myles is passing on all he’s learned to his younger brother, Isaiah, a third-grader who loves to play basketball and football. Makhi’s advice to Isaiah is much the same as what he told himself as a kid.
“I tell him, ‘You have to develop these skills. You can’t just say I want to do this and then not work on the skills to be really good at that position.’”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.