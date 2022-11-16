Makhi Myles

Starkville's Makhi Myles chose Wichita State over offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Creighton, Missouri and Radford.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Makhi Myles is willing to go wherever his dream takes him. And it’s taking him to Wichita, Kansas.

Newsletters

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you