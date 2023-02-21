Starkville senior Makhi Myles has been named Mr. Basketball for Class 6A, it was announced Tuesday.
Madison Booker of Germantown took the Miss Basketball 6A honor.
Myles, a 6-foot-6 forward, has turned in another dominant season. The Wichita State signee is averaging 22.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game.
“Senior year, it means a lot, especially with how hard I’ve worked and how hard my team’s worked. I’m just glad I was able to achieve that goal,” Myles said.
As a junior, he averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks and was named to the Daily Journal All-Area first team. Myles has remained a reliable go-to player for the Yellowjackets, which is something he takes pride in.
“Consistency is one of my main things,” he said. “It’s one of the most important parts of basketball, is being consistent in all aspects of the game. To be able to continue to play at a certain point and help get our team deep in the playoffs, it means a lot to me.”
Myles has led Starkville, the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked team, to a 25-4 record and the third round of the playoffs. The Yellowjackets will face Horn Lake on Friday at Mississippi Valley State University.
Booker, a Texas signee, is a 6-1 forward who has been selected to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game. She’s averaging 19.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Her Germantown squad will face Center Hill in the 6A quarterfinals on Friday at MVSU.
This is the first year for the Mr. and Miss Basketball awards, which were selected by a statewide panel of coaches and media members.
Winners in the other five classifications have already been announced. Myles is the second area player to win the Mr. Basketball honor, with the other being Michael James of H.W. Byers in 1A. Three area players won Miss Basketball: Ingomar’s Macie Phifer (1A), Walnut’s Madi Kate Vuncannon (2A) and Booneville’s Ni’yah Cook (3A).
All winners will be recognized during the state championships in Jackson (March 2-4). There will also be an awards luncheon March 7 at the MHSAA Conference Center.
Mr. Basketball Winners
1A: Michael James, H.W. Byers
2A: Devin Jones, Velma Jackson
3A: Demondre Graham, Southeast Lauderdale
4A: Eric Paymon, Raymond
5A: Malik Franklin, Vicksburg
6A: Makhi Myles, Starkville
Miss Basketball Winners
1A: Macie Phifer, Ingomar
2A: Madi Kate Vuncannon, Walnut
3A: Ni’yah Cook, Booneville
4A: Jacilyn Houston, Louisville
5A: Layla Carter, Vicksburg
6A: Madison Booker, Germantown