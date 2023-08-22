Matchups for the annual Tangle on the Trail basketball showcases were announced Tuesday.
Both events will be held at Pontotoc High School – the boys on Dec. 16, the girls on Jan. 6. This is the ninth year for Tangle on the Trail, which will feature programs from all over the state plus a couple of Alabama teams.
One of the marquee boys matchups will be Booneville versus Canton. Booneville is the two-time defending Class 3A state champion; Canton reached the 5A semifinals last season.
Other notable matchups include reigning 4A champ Yazoo City versus Olive Branch, Starkville versus MRA and Provine versus Horn Lake.
The girls tournament also boasts several state champions and contenders. Germantown, last season’s 6A champ, will take on South Panola. Tupelo, which lost to Germantown in the title game, will face Jasper (Ala.).
Two-time reigning 3A champion Booneville will meet Callaway, and 1A champ Ingomar – now playing in 2A – will take on Quitman.
Tangle on the Trail
At Pontotoc High School
Boys (Dec. 16, 2023)
Itawamba AHS vs. Pontotoc, 9:30 a.m.
Holmes County Central vs. Biggersville, 10:45 a.m.
Coahoma County vs. South Pontotoc, noon
Center Hill vs. Cleveland Central, 1:15 p.m.
Canton vs. Booneville, 2:30 p.m.
Yazoo City vs. Olive Branch, 3:45 p.m.
Starkville vs. MRA, 5 p.m.
Provine vs. Horn Lake, 6:15 p.m.
Coffeeville vs. West Union, 7:30 p.m.
Girls (Jan. 6, 2024)
Belmont vs. Choctaw Central, 10 a.m.
Holmes County Central vs. Tishomingo County, 11:15 a.m.
South Panola vs. Germantown, 12:30 p.m.
Hancock vs. Hoover (Ala.), 1:45 p.m.
Starkville vs. Pontotoc, 3 p.m.
Tupelo vs. Jasper (Ala.), 4:15 p.m.
Ingomar vs. Quitman, 5:30 p.m.
Booneville vs. Callaway, 6:45 p.m.
Biloxi vs. Olive Branch, 8 p.m.
