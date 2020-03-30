The field for the annual Tangle on the Trail basketball showcase has been announced, and it includes several state champions.
Set for Jan. 2, 2021 at Pontotoc, the Tangle will feature nine games – five girls matchups and four boys.
Among the notable girls games are Tupelo vs. New Site and Pontotoc vs. Belmont. Also, reigning Class 6A champion Olive Branch will face 4A power Choctaw Central.
On the boys side, Tupelo will face Raymond, which had won three straight 4A titles before falling to Greenwood in the 2020 state final.
Starkville, which has won the last two 6A titles, will face 5A champ Callaway, while Pontotoc takes on 3A champion St. Andrew’s.
TANGLE ON THE TRAIL
Jan. 2, 2021, at Pontotoc
Girls
Ingomar vs. West Lowndes, 9 a.m.
Tupelo vs. New Site, 10:15 a.m.
Starkville vs. Madison Central, 11:30 a.m.
Olive Branch vs. Choctaw Central, 12:45 p.m.
Pontotoc vs. Belmont, 2 p.m.
Boys
Tupelo vs. Raymond, 3:30 p.m.
Center Hill vs. Clinton, 5 p.m.
Starkville vs. Callaway, 6:30 p.m.
Pontotoc vs. St. Andrew’s, 8 p.m.