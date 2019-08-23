The season-opening Myrtle Invitational will be a star-studded event.
Six state champion cross country teams and the top boys runner in Mississippi will be among those to hit the course Saturday morning at the New Albany Sportsplex.
Saltillo (Class 5A), Kossuth (3A) and Tupelo Christian (1A), who all swept boys and girls titles at last year’s state meet, are in the field. The TCPS boys are led by Brock Kelly, who had the fastest overall time at state.
Coach Greg Warnick expects both of his teams to contend again this season.
“Some of the parts will be a little different, but overall we should be just as strong as we were last year,” Warnick said.
Kossuth might have a taller order, having lost eight total runners from 2018. The boys have just one senior, James Lawson, but coach Jackie Hill likes the potential of the group.
As for the girls, twins Katie and Ava Meeks – who finished second and third, respectively, at state last year – lead the way along with junior Lauren Green and sophomore Ashell Newman.
Saltillo’s girls are primed to make another strong run. Six of the Lady Tigers’ top seven runners are back, including junior Madison Jones. She finished second last year to help Saltillo capture its 14th state title.
The boys won title No. 7 but have some holes to fill. Seniors Eli Hannon and Jacob Timmons return, as does junior Emerson Mansfield.
“We beat Brookhaven last year by one point, and they’re not graduating anybody,” Saltillo coach Charles Covington said. “We hope to be competitive with them, but they should be returning a stronger group.”
The Myrtle Invitational will be a good first test for these teams. The race will be split into 1A through 3A and then 4A through 6A.
“I do like to go where the competition is,” Hill said. “You run with better people, you run better.”
The field also includes Arlington, Tennessee. Its girls squad finished fourth in the DI Large Schools state meet last year, while the boys finished 10th.
“I love competing against anybody, anywhere, any place,” Warnick said. “Like any sport, you get better by running against better competition. We don’t fear it, we don’t run away from it.”