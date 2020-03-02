JACKSON • The MHSAA basketball state tournament moves to the state capital for the next three days, and seven area teams will be in action today.
A total of 12 Northeast Mississippi teams – seven boys and five girls – will take to the floor at the Mississippi Coliseum for the semifinal round. The winners will move on to the finals at The Pavilion in Oxford.
The first of today’s eight games tips off at 9 a.m., with Pine Grove’s girls meeting West Lowndes in Class 1A. Pine Grove (28-8) is seeking a fourth-straight state title, and standing in the way is a West Lowndes team that is 25-0 on the season. All but one of the Lady Panthers’ wins have been by double digits.
West Lowndes is led by senior Marvaysha Seals, a 5-foot-5 point guard, while senior Loren Elliott heads up Pine Grove’s attack.
The next two games feature Baldwyn’s girls and then Baldwyn’s boys, with Ingomar’s boys rounding out the 1A session.
Class 4A semifinal games start at 4 p.m. with Ripley’s girls meeting Raymond. Pontotoc’s girls and Ripley’s boys also hit the court.
Classes 2A and 5A get their turn Tuesday, followed by 3A and 6A on Wednesday. The championship games begin Thursday in Oxford.
Best of today’s lineup
Class 1A: Ingomar’s boys (34-2) take on Shaw (23-9) at noon. Ingomar, which has five players averaging between 8 and 13 points per game, reached the 2A title game last season but lost.
Class 4A: Pontotoc’s girls (30-2) face Moss Point (24-7) at 5:30 p.m. Robyn Lee averages 20 ppg for Moss Point and scored 31 in a quarterfinal victory over Biloxi.
Class 4A: Today’s lineup concludes at 8:30 with Ripley (28-3) taking on Raymond (24-7), which has won the last three 4A state titles. Ripley is coming off a 48-45 win over Pontotoc in the semifinals.