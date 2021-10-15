BALDWYN • Rodney Stewart has been wreaking havoc in opposing offense’s backfields all season.
The 5-foot-10, 265-pound junior defensive lineman practically lives on the other side of the line of scrimmage after the snap and it’s given Baldwyn’s defense a much needed boost this season.
On the season, Stewart has 51 tackles, 21 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks for the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked small school.
“We’re so glad No. 55 is on our team,” said Baldwyn head coach Michael Gray. “We don’t have to prepare to be able to figure out a way to block him because he has a knack for the ball. … He’s got all the intangibles except he’s not super tall.”
Stewart’s low center of gravity makes him a tough block, and Potts Camp head coach Darrow Anderson is well aware of that heading into tonight’s Division 1-2A game with the Bearcats (6-1, 2-0).
“He’s going to give us fits,” said Anderson. “We’ve been throwing the ball a good bit this year. We’ve done a lot of play-action, throwing the ball. I think Peyton Aldridge has been averaging 185 to 200 yards a game through the air. … We realize he won’t have near as much time (to throw) as he’s been having.”
Stewart’s presence has freed up the rest of the Baldwyn defense to do its job and they’ve done it well, giving up just 8.1 points per game so far this season. As a team, the Bearcats have 57 tackles-for-loss. 17 sacks and 11 takeaways.
It’s also allowed Gray’s team to play complimentary football. With the defense being lights out, Baldwyn’s offense can maintain the balance in both the run and pass that they’ve exhibited all season. Baldwyn quarterback Jamaury Marshall has 1,287 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception, while completing 53.8% of his passes. On the ground, Baldwyn has 1,177 yards and 14 scores.
“We want to be balanced and we feel like our kids are starting to run the ball better and kind of understand what we’re trying to do,” said Gray.
Knowing the challenge to match score for score with Baldwyn, Anderson will challenge his Cardinals (4-2, 1-1) to get the ball out quicker in hopes of avoiding negative plays.
“It’s certainly something we’ve looked at this week,” said Anderson. “We’re going to see a lot of speed coming off the edges. We’re definitely aware of it.”
Also tonight
• No. 5 large school Tupelo (5-2, 1-2) visits Madison Central (5-1, 2-1) as Division 2-6A play continues.
• Oxford(5-2, 3-0), the Journal’s No. 3-ranked large school, travels to Clinton (2-4, 1-2) in a rematch of last year's 6A North Half finals.
• No. 2 large school Lafayette (5-2, 2-1) hosts Division 1-5A member New Hope (3-3, 1-2).