East Webster and East Union have both struck gold with recent scheme changes. The newfound philosophies collide tonight when two of the area’s top Class 2A teams square off in Ellistown.
In the first football meeting between the schools, visiting East Webster’s attacking 3-4 defense will do its best to slow East Union’s prolific spread offense.
It was around this time last year that the Wolverines (4-0) switched from a 4-3 base, and the new approach has paid off this fall.
Led by a huge defensive line and ball-hawking linebackers, East Webster has recorded 15 sacks and forced 11 turnovers this season. The line features 310-pound nose guard Camron Jennings, 300-pound end Sedrick Taylor, and 260-pound end Caleb Massey.
“Those guys don’t get a lot of stats, but they have really done a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage,” East Webster coach Ron Price said. “Cam has done a great job of disrupting the snaps and really controlling both A gaps for us.”
That helps guys like linebacker Kobe Smith make plays. The sophomore has recorded 8 sacks and 39 tackles, both team highs.
East Union (3-1) switched from the veer to the spread early last season, and the Urchins went on to win their first division title. Quarterback Ty Walton has thrived in the run-pass option game, passing for 815 yards and 13 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
The Urchins can still run the ball, with Colton Plunk’s 549 yards and five TDs. Coach Kevin Walton has seen his team get more comfortable in the spread with each passing week.
“We’re more organized with it this year,” Walton said. “We’ve studied up on it, and we’re using the RPOs a lot. Seems to be working well for us.”
A big key tonight will be how quickly Ty Walton can get rid of the ball. East Union’s offensive line has been decimated by injuries this year, and while it’s getting healthier now, the East Webster defensive front could still cause major trouble.
Price is equally concerned with Ty Walton and the RPO game. Walton doesn’t make many mistakes, and he has weapons like Dejuan Hubbard at his disposal.
“We’ve got to make the play when it’s there,” Price said. “They put you in a bind because every running play has a pass play off of it. We’ve got to some way try to make Walton be wrong in his decision-making.”