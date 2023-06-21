TUPELO – A pair of Tupelo High School sophomores swept top honors at the Pros of Tomorrow junior golf tournament on Wednesday.
Jack Morris won the 16-18 age division, while John Avery Storey took the 14-15 title at Tupelo Country Club. Storey had a two-day total of 147 to edge Morris by a stroke for the tournament’s lowest score.
“I’ve known Jack for a long time, and I’ve wanted to beat him for a good while,” Storey said. “It just feels good to play good again.”
Storey had a two-stroke lead after shooting 2-over 74 in Tuesday’s first round. He turned in a 73 to win the division by six shots over second-place finisher Aydan Cooper.
“I had a few (bogeys), but I just bounced back with a birdie. Played even-par golf,” he said.
Morris played much the same way. He notched five birdies en route to a second-round 73. He had a double-bogey on the 11th hole but recovered with a birdie on No. 12.
“I didn’t hit as many greens as I wanted to, but I made a lot of putts,” Morris said.
Morris finished three strokes ahead of Jayden Owensby. This was the first Pros of Tomorrow title for both Storey and Morris.
On the girls side, Ramsey Milling captured the 13-15 age division and was the tournament’s low scorer with a 2-over 146. She shot 72 on Wednesday and cruised to her second Pros of Tomorrow title; she also won the 10-under crown two years ago.
Milling, who is entering her eighth-grade year at Madison-Ridgeland Academy, had just one bogey in the second round.
“My course management was pretty good, and my driver and irons,” she said. “I was hitting the greens. And putting, I was doing pretty good.”
Tendekai Nyandoro won the 12-13 boys division, while Cameron Knight took the 11-under title. The other girls winners were Morgan Dabbs (16-18) and Adeline Bailey (12-under).
