PONTOTOC – Alorian Story is trying to grow as a basketball player, and in more ways than one.
She was a huge part of Ripley’s success last season, averaging 22 points and 12 rebounds per game. The Lady Tigers went 21-10 and reached the third round of the Class 4A playoffs.
As a strong 6-foot-1 post player, Story draws a lot of defensive attention, and she’s only going to draw more. During summer league play on Tuesday, the rising junior was consistently bracketed by multiple Senatobia defenders.
That’s why Story is trying to expand her game outside the paint.
“In this and AAU, I’m focusing on bringing my game out to the 3-point line and being able to shoot and drive to the basket,” Story said. “Because when I’m in the post, it’s four or five people in there, so I’ve got to be able to come out and get shots and be able to shoot.”
The formula is simple, in theory: Make outside shots and be willing to make passes to the perimeter.
“She attacks the basket really well, but she’s going to have to learn to kick it out, re-post and get the ball back,” Ripley coach Chad Brown said.
With four seniors gone from last season’s team, Story is also going to need to grow in maturity. It’s a work in progress; during a frustrating first half against Senatobia, she drew a technical foul.
“I’m just trying to work on myself and my attitude, because that’s what kind of got into me last year,” she said.
Ripley’s other returning starter is senior point guard Paris Morgan. Brown compared her to Amelya Hatch, who led Ripley to the state championship in 2020.
Morgan can drive the lane, and her outside shot has improved. Plus she’s a stout defender, evidenced by the three charges she took on Tuesday.
“She’s going to really make us go this year,” Brown said. “Defensively she makes a world of difference, and she turns a lot of defense into offense.”
Brown has several pieces to fill in around Story and Morgan, but the Lady Tigers will ultimately go as far as those two can take them. And that’s another area where Story needs to grow – as a leader.
She showed flashes of that on Tuesday. After scoring just two points in the first half, she scored eight in the second and became a more commanding presence.
“She’s going to have to take a bigger role this year as far as leadership and doing some of the other little things that she hasn’t had to do the last couple of years,” Brown said. “She can be as good as she wants to be.”