FULTON• The Tupelo 49ers are heading into regionals with a full head of steam.
Tupelo blasted Baldwyn 13-0 in five innings on Sunday to win its third-straight Senior American Legion state championship. It was the 17th-consecutive win for the 49ers (24-2).
Up next is the Southeast Regional, which begins Aug. 4 in Pelham, Alabama.
“We know that we’re going to be in some dogfights that we haven’t really been in much the last couple of weeks, but we like our chances,” coach McKinley Holland said. “I tell them before every game, ‘This is a really good team we’re playing against, but my money’s still here.’ That’s how we feel about it.”
Tupelo wasted little time establishing dominance against Baldwyn. The 49ers scored three runs in the first inning and then nine in the second.
They finished the game with 15 hits. Jackson McCoy led the way, going 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
“Once we got to a pretty good lead we felt confident we had the game,” McCoy said.
Stone Collier, Noah Foster, Evan Smith and J.W. Armistead had two hits apiece for Tupelo.
Ben Davis tossed four innings of no-hit ball to earn the win. He wasn’t at his sharpest but finished with five strikeouts, one walk and two hit batters.
Baldwyn loaded the bases in the second inning, but Davis ended the threat with a strikeout.
“One thing our pitchers have done all year is, even when they don’t have their best stuff, they’ve given us a chance to win,” Holland said.
Baldwyn is in its first year as a team. The Blue Aces reached the title game by beating Pontotoc on Saturday, but their pitching was mostly spent for Sunday.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the effort we gave,” coach Brad Mitchell said. “Two things when we come out here: Nobody’s going to play harder than we do, and nobody’s going to have as much fun.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Tupelo collected eight hits in the second inning – three of them doubles.
Big Stat: Every Tupelo starter had at least one hit.
Coach Speak: “We feel good about our chances to win every time we step on the field.” – Holland