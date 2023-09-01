RIPLEY — His last name name is Strong, but it could just as easily be “Speed.”
Ripley senior tailback Keegan Strong showcased his game-changing speed as his Tigers outpaced the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked small school Kossuth in a 40-14 rout on Friday night.
Strong finished the night with a career-high 215 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries.
“I knew my speed could be a big difference tonight,” said Strong. “We saw it on film, that I could have some long runs if everything fell into place.”
Strong opened the game with a 72-yard score on the first play. That opened the floodgates for the Tigers (2-0), who capitalized on a Kossuth fumble and quick three-and-out, with a pair of touchdown passes from Jack Reid.
In his second career start, Reid found Michael Turner for a 30-yard strike, then later hit tight end Evan Goolsby for a 6-yard score for the 21-0 lead with 6:02 left to play in the first quarter.
“This was his best night at quarterback, and he’s going to get better and better,” Ripley head coach Perry Liles said of Reid, who finished 3 of 7 for 51 yards and two scores.
The Aggies (1-1) utilized a balanced approach against a stout Ripley defense. Kossuth rushed for 140 yards, while quarterback Hank Eaton threw for another 162.
Eaton found Rylan Henry for a 42-yard score with 4:01 left in the first half to cut the deficit to 21-7 at the break.
To start the second half, Eaton helped the Aggies drive the field before a turnover on downs deep in Ripley territory. On the next play, Strong raced for a 68-yard TD to make it 28-7.
Kossuth made things a little tight when Eaton connected with Brady Kelly for a 9-yard score, then recovered the ensuing onside kick late in the third.
The Aggies did nothing with it though, leading to Ripley putting up 12-unanswered points in the fourth on a 9-yard TD run from Strong, a safety and a 38-yard field goal from Freddy Lopez.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Ripley’s Demarion Williams recovered a Kossuth fumble on the Aggies’ 20-yard line, setting up Reid’s 6-yard toss to Goolsby for the 21-0 lead.
Point Man: Strong averaged 16.5 yards per carry.
Talking Point: “Anytime you spot someone 21 points, it’s tough to overcome. But we had a chance right there at the end of the third quarter to get back in it. Our kids kept fighting, and stayed in it.” – Kossuth head coach Brian Kelly.
Notes
• Ripley outgained Kossuth 332 to 302 on offense.
• The Tigers have won the last seven meetings with the Aggies and now lead the all-time series 56-19-5.
• Next week, Ripley hosts Choctaw County, and Kossuth welcomes Tishomingo County.
