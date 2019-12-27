MABEN – Tupelo's girls turned a nailbiter into a blowout, and did so in a flash.
The Lady Wave, ranked No. 4 by the Daily Journal, hit another gear in the second half to beat No. 8 Tishomingo County, 71-51, on Friday afternoon at the East Webster Christmas Classic.
Tupelo (15-1) trailed 29-27 at halftime, but by the 3:40 mark of the third quarter it held a 10-point lead. Tishomingo County (12-4) was unable to tighten the game up again.
“We played better defense, and we passed the ball more,” Tupelo guard Kenzie Sharp said of the third quarter. “We just got it to the open players who could shoot well.”
Tupelo forced a slew of turnovers in the third, including a steal by Sharp that she converted into a layup for a 44-34 lead. Sharp finished with nine points and was part of a balanced scoring attack.
Halle Traylor scored 16, while Makayla Riley had 13 and Che’Mya Carouthers had 11 to go with eight rebounds. Tupelo shot 25 of 55 (45.5%) from the floor, including 17 of 29 (58.6%) in the second half, and made 7 of 18 (38.9%) from 3-point range.
Tupelo led 50-40 entering the fourth quarter and kept building the lead.
“They pressured us a lot and took us out of what we were doing,” Tishomingo County coach Brian Middleton said. “When you get pressured, you’ve got to attack. We did that early, and then it seemed like we quit in the second half when it got tough.”
The Lady Braves led 17-16 after one quarter, and a Madison Bennett layup gave them the halftime lead.
Maura Nunley led Tishomingo County with 21 points, but Katie Powers was limited to eight points on six shots. The Lady Braves shot 38.1% from the field.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Tupelo went on a 17-4 run in the third quarter to open up a 44-34 lead, with Carouthers on the bench most of that time due to foul trouble.
Point Maker: Nunley struggled from the floor, making 5 of 16, but she was 9 of 11 at the free throw line.
Talking Point: “I thought we did a really good job of getting in there and just guarding. When we’re doing that and not fouling, we’re a really good defensive team.” – Tupelo coach Matt Justice