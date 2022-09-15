Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Jermaine Strong has a bit of gunslinger in him. That can lead to mistakes, but it can also lead to big wins.
Last week, the senior quarterback had his best game of the young season in leading Aberdeen to a 30-28 overtime victory over Calhoun City. Strong completed 11 of 18 passes for 151 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
For the season, he’s 28 of 59 for 335 yards, four touchdowns and four picks. Coach Alex Williams would prefer that last stat be lower.
“He’s a bit of a risk-taker, so we’re trying to scale that back,” Williams said. “I think his best attribute is one of the things that leads to interceptions. He thinks he can make all the throws. But sometimes you need that.”
Calhoun City scored first in overtime but was stopped on the two-point conversion. Strong answered with a touchdown pass to M.L. Fort, and then he hit Jayden Watkins for the two-point conversion and the win.
Fort has emerged as Strong’s top target, with 12 catches for 134 yards and four TDs. He has eased the loss of All-Area selection T.J. Fields to graduation.
“We figured we were going to make up that production somehow; we figured it would be a collective effort,” Williams said. “… He’s stepped up and been the guy to make plays. The ball’s thrown in the air, he’s making the catch.”
Aberdeen (2-1) returns to action tonight when it hosts Mooreville (0-3). The Troopers run the Air Raid offense, and the Bulldogs found out last season how easily a defense can tire trying to defend it. Mooreville racked up 417 yards of offense in that game, but Aberdeen won 26-21.
“Our receivers were playing safety and DB for us, they had no breaks,” Williams said.
Fatigue was also a problem two weeks ago in a 35-0 loss to Houston. So against Calhoun City, Williams made some adjustments that allowed most of his two-way players to get some rest.
“We were able to keep a fresh defense on the field,” Williams said. “And our offense, they kept the chains moving.”
