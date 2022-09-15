Jermaine Strong

Aberdeen QB Jermaine Strong has passed for 335 yards and four touchdowns this season.

 Janice Howell/For the Monroe Journal

Jermaine Strong has a bit of gunslinger in him. That can lead to mistakes, but it can also lead to big wins.

