BELDEN – Brewer Bailey offered a deal to Stuart Long.
If Long joined Tupelo Christian’s football team for his freshman season, Bailey would join him on the soccer squad.
Long took the deal, much to the benefit of TCPS.
Entering his junior season, he’s one of the top kickers in the state. Long made 64 of 67 extra points last year and 4 of 7 field goals, including a career-long 44-yarder. Bailey, a junior safety, became a goalkeeper for the soccer team.
“We both ended up loving it,” Long said.
He’s been playing soccer since he was 4 years old, and while it’s his first love, Long has gone all in on football. He attended several camps this summer, including the prestigious Ray Guy Top Prospect Camp, where Long finished as the top-rated kicker.
According to ProKicker.com, he’s the third-ranked kicker in the country for the class of 2024. Long also attended the Ole Miss camp and got to work with the Rebels’ special teams coach, Marty Biagi, along with their kicker, Jonathan Cruz.
“I think he’s going to be somebody that everybody’s going to pursue,” TCPS coach Brad Kimberlin said.
As a freshman, Long made 47 of 54 point-after attempts and nailed his lone field goal try. But he had zero touchbacks. Last season he recorded 20 touchbacks and is looking to improve on that number.
Long’s average kickoff distance at the Ray Guy Camp was 61.75 yards – just beyond the goal line. To say the least, he’s a huge luxury to have at the Class 1A level, where consistency in the kicking game is a rare commodity.
“The impact that he has on kickoffs by putting it in the end zone takes one element out of the game that you don’t have to worry about,” Kimberlin said. “… In high school, most schools probably have a good kicker for extra points, can feel confident, but to have somebody who’s got a strong leg is a big deal.”
Long’s longest field goal in practice is 60 yards, and Kimberlin feels comfortable trotting him out there if the ball is inside the 35-yard line. Long hopes to get more field goal opportunities this year, and he wants to show just how strong of a leg he has.
“In a game this year, I’m hoping I get a chance to kick a 50, because I’m pretty sure I can nail it,” he said. “But I just have to get the chance.”
Perhaps Long’s biggest adjustment to kicking footballs has been on the mental side, but he enjoys the challenge.
“In soccer, if you miss a shot, you’ll have another chance,” he said. “I may have one shot to win the game, so by far kicking in football is a lot more stressful than soccer.”
