NEW ALBANY • Familiarity bred victory for Oxford’s volleyball team.
The Lady Chargers overcame a slow start to defeat New Albany 3-1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16) on Tuesday night.
One key to winning was that several Lady Chargers have played club ball with New Albany’s Greta Blakemore, one of the area’s top players. Blakemore had 13 kills but had several more taken away.
“I have figured out that she hits kind of short,” said Oxford libero Maggie Sudduth. “Also our blockers have done an amazing job of helping us out. She hits right in the middle, and our blockers are perfectly aligned so they can cover that.”
Sudduth, a senior, led Oxford (7-2) with 22 digs. Sophomore Catherine Bianco played a big role, too, with 13 digs, 24 assists and eight kills.
“They could put somebody else over their making the same hits, and I don’t know if they’d go after it as much,” Oxford coach Kacie Hengler said of Blakemore. “But they feel more confident, because they’ve done it before.”
The Lady Bulldogs (6-2) rallied to win the first set, and Sudduth admitted the home student section had her team rattled a bit. But Oxford took command in the second set, running out to a 9-2 lead.
The third set was more nip and tuck. In the fourth, kills by Brianna Lyons and Ainsley Tacke helped Oxford open up a 20-11 lead.
“We were kind of getting in our head and getting down on ourselves,” Sudduth said. “On the second set we got back in our rhythm, and we calmed down a little bit.”
Tacke, a 6-foot sophomore, finished with 12 kills, with four of them coming in the second set. Lyons had 14.
“We allowed one player (Tacke) to take control, and their defense was incredible,” New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. “They did not let a single ball drop. That right there was a difference.”
Maggie Moore had 26 digs for New Albany, while Masey Kate Adams recorded 25 assists.