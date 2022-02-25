JACKSON, MARCH 4, 2021, 4:25 P.M.
A lot can change in a matter of seconds.
Hearts can soar and then sink. Emotions can take several laps around the gym. A state championship can be won, then lost – or lost, then won.
All of the stakes – tangible and intangible – were stuck in suspended animation at the Mississippi Coliseum. Biggersville and Ingomar were tied at 44-44 in the Class 1A state title game. Ingomar, one of the state’s basketball blue bloods, had the ball in the final seconds with a chance to win its seventh state title.
Title No. 6 had come a year earlier, when Zach Shugars raced down the floor and buried a jump shot at the buzzer to beat Baldwyn, 47-45. As the clock inched toward zero on this Thursday afternoon, Shugars had the ball again.
The endless possibilities began to jockey for position.
The clock
Shugars left the floor, and then the ball left his right hand, arced toward the net and swished through 16 feet later.
One side of the Coliseum exploded in cheers. Ingomar players rushed the floor to embrace Shugars as the buzzer sounded. Biggersville guard Brooks Brand lifted up his jersey and put both hands on his head as he walked back to his bench.
What a lot of people did not hear in all the noise and confusion was an official’s whistle, which blew just before the buzzer sounded. Biggersville had called a timeout – guard Zae Davis immediately after the shot went in, and coach Cliff Little a split-second later.
“When Shugars hit that shot, I distinctively remember looking up at the clock, and it was 4 seconds, 3.8, and we generally like to go right there instead of calling a timeout,” Little said. “But Zae immediately called a timeout, and it was the right thing.”
According to the clock on the television broadcast, the shot went through right at 4.0 seconds. Officials convened. There was no question the Lions had called a timeout, but how much time should be put on the clock?
Three-point-zero seconds.
Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley was livid. “There’s no way that’s 3 seconds!” he said to the officials.
Understandably, Ashley did not wish to be interviewed for this story. For one, he wants to remain focused on Saturday’s upcoming rematch with Biggersville in the state quarterfinals. Also, the memory of what happened following the timeout still sends bolts of pain through the tight-knit Ingomar community.
The pass
Little called Dylan Rowsey the “quarterback” of Biggersville’s basketball team. Among his qualities are a sharp mind and a strong arm, and he was about to need both of them.
Biggersville was inbounding from its own baseline, meaning it had to go the full length of the court. With 3 seconds left, it was possible to get off a decent shot.
As Rowsey surveyed the court, he knew something was off. His teammates were not aligned properly for the play Little had called.
So Rowsey reared back and threw a fly pattern toward the other goal.
“We didn’t line up correctly, and Dylan made the call we tell him to make, which is if you don’t like it, you change it,” Little said. “He’s one of the smartest kids I’ve ever coached, and he’s our quarterback, and I feel comfortable with him making those decisions.”
Much like the shot by Shugars – but writ larger – Rowsey’s pass looped through the air, finally landing around the 3-point line. Brand was giving furious chase, with three Ingomar defenders right on his heels.
The ball was clearly headed out of bounds, and cheers began to swell from the Ingomar faithful. But Brand leaped over the baseline, grabbed the ball and spun to his left all in one motion. He tried to spike the ball off a defender’s leg in order to extend the possession. Instead, it glanced off the thigh of Tyson Smithey and rolled toward the right wing.
At the time, nobody seemed to question whether Brand got rid of the ball before touching down out of bounds. In real time, it’s not clear cut. Using super-slow motion, a case could be made that he did.
Of course, game officials don’t have the benefit of super-slow motion.
“You don’t want an official to call anything that they’re not certain about in that situation or any situation,” Little said. “I know that’s what they’re taught; they’re taught to be sure when you blow the whistle.”
On the other hand: “If I had to bet my house, was he in or out, I’d be scared to bet, I really would.”
The shot
Cam Smith truly thought he had merely tied the game.
The ball was suddenly bounding toward the 6-foot-7 senior. Muscle memory took over as he scooped it up and fired a 3-pointer over two Ingomar defenders. It ripped through the net as the final horn blared, and now the other side of the arena erupted in cheers.
“I was in shock,” Little said. “You can see everybody else explodes and runs all over the court, and I’m just kind of there.”
Smith turned toward the Ingomar fans and held a finger over his lips, as if to say, “Shhh.” It wasn’t until a few moments later that he realized Biggersville had actually won, 47-46.
“It felt like a mid-range (shot),” Smith said. “I honestly thought it was closer; like, I felt closer to the basket.”
The Lions had their third state championship and first since 2013. It was the wildest ending Little – and many others – had ever witnessed.
“I’ve had a lot of basketball fans say they’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, we were really, really good. … But you’ve got to be good, and you’ve got to be a little lucky.”
The aftermath
Smith’s shot earned the No. 1 spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays that night. The USA Today High School Sports Awards named it Play of the Year.
Smith, who now plays at Northeast Mississippi Community College, still watches the shot a couple of times a week. Little, on the other hand, told his team in the preseason that they would not talk about the game, because he wants to keep looking forward.
Saturday night, Biggersville (26-2) will step into Ingomar’s den as the favorite. The Lions are No. 3 in the Daily Journal rankings.
Ingomar (25-10) is not the same team it was last year, what with Shugars and Smithey gone, among others. But winning at Ingomar is never easy, and the specter of last year’s championship game will hang heavy over the proceedings.
“We wanted to be laser-focused on what we want to accomplish right here, and I told all those guys, all that talk, all the stuff going on, the only thing we’re going to do is we’re going to block all of it out, and we’re going to stay laser focused on our goal and our job,” Little said. “It’s a business trip. It’s going to be unique, but it’s a business trip.”