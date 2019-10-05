RIPLEY • North Pontotoc was strong on offense in the first half Friday night, but it was their defense that stole the show. The Vikings held Ripley to 197 yards of offense for a 30-7 win in a Division 1-4A opener.
North Pontotoc (5-2, 1-0) forced a pair of fumbles in the first half and two turnovers on downs, helping their offense begin six of their 11 drives on the night in Ripley territory.
Four of those six drives resulted in points.
“Our defense has played well all year,” said North Pontotoc head coach Andy Crotwell. “They set us up with short fields and really got after it.”
The Vikings took the opening drive 63 yards, capped off with touchdown pass from T.J. Polk to Tyler Hill for the 6-0 lead. Later in the first, a snap of the head of Ripley punter Dy’Quez Edgeston gave the Vikings the ball on the 8-yard line, where Polk scampered in the endzone one play later.
Ripley (1-6, 0-1) responded with a 59-yard touchdown run by Jamal Brooks on the first play of the second quarter. Polk’s third score of the game came with a 3-yard run that followed a blocked punt with 5:25 left in the first half. Kicker Gavin Dyer nailed a 22-yard field goal as time expired for a 23-7 lead at the break.
Polk finished the night with 178 yards from scrimmage.
“This was big game and we were anxious to see how he performed,” stated Crotwell. “He missed some throws but overall, I was pleased with how he protected the football. I like the decisions he’s making.”
Hill added the second half’s only score with a 23-yard rush with 1:37 left in the game.
Extra points• Turning Point: The Vikings’ blocked punt with 5:25 left in the first half led to an easy score, giving them control of the game.
• Point Man: Polk completed just 4-15 passes for 68 yards but added 110 yards on the ground with three combined scores.
• Talking Point: “We just have to keep fighting. Our goal of making the playoffs is still obtainable.” – Ripley head coach Sam Hathorn
Notes• Brooks rushed for 104 yards and the Tigers’ lone score.
• Hill had 96 total yards and two scores for the Vikings.
• North Pontotoc travels to New Albany next week, while Ripley goes to Tishomingo County.