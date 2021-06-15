For Makenzie Sullivan, it feels like just yesterday that she was a key part of championships in slow-pitch and fast-pitch softball for the Nettleton Lady Tigers.
Now, she will look to elevate the Lady Tigers back to that championship level, as the 2012 alum has been named Nettleton’s next head fast-pitch softball coach.
“I knew when this job came open that I wanted to apply for it. I have always wanted to come back and coach here,” Sullivan said. “I feel like it’s a great opportunity to bring what we did when I played here back. To be able to come back and coach a totally different team with different players, I was really excited for the opportunity to be able to do that.”
Sullivan won slow-pitch state titles with Nettleton in 2009 and 2011 and a fast-pitch title in 2011, in addition to a few runner-up finishes in both sports, and continued that championship pedigree in college.
While at Jones College, she was a part of back-to-back state championships in 2013 and 2014, with the Bobcats also being the national runners-up in 2014. She played her final two years at Belhaven University, being a part of another national runner-up team there in 2016.
Her love for Nettleton softball runs first and foremost, however. She has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach and also was the assistant coach for the first Nettleton volleyball team last fall.
“I’m very proud of this program. They have made playoffs several times and done lots of big things since I have graduated,” Sullivan said. “Some of these girls come into this program, and they know the state championships that were won. It took a lot of effort and energy and didn’t just happen by chance, so I want to bring that back with your attitude and effort on and off the field.”
Nettleton went 13-11 last season and missed the Class 3A playoffs, but all its starters return.