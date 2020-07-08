ECRU • There hasn’t been much action on the practice field, but there’s still a lot of learning going on at North Pontotoc.
That’s especially true for Reece Kentner, the Vikings’ presumptive starter at quarterback. He saw action in six games as a freshman and suffered some growing pains.
Coach Andy Crotwell would love to see his young QB fling the ball around in 7-on-7 drills. But because of the pandemic, the most Kentner can do is play a glorified game of catch with a few receivers.
“When we throw, whatever concept we’re throwing, we talk before we get started – and even on the board – about versus this coverage you start your read here, versus this coverage you may start your read here,” Crotwell said. “And then so when we get out here and throw, we’ll begin the throwing process with his first read versus one coverage or another just to get him comfortable with where to start and what to see and what to expect.”
Crotwell said he and Kentner go through the concepts on a white board once a week. At first it was Crotwell holding the marker, but now he’s handing it over to Kentner.
“In my experience that lends itself to greater understanding,” Crotwell said. “We’re transitioning to that, getting him comfortable on a white board and drawing up a particular front and coverage and then telling me where he should start a particular read.”
Trench warfare
While North Pontotoc is inexperienced at quarterback, that’s not the case at most other positions. Raquan Booth, who rushed for 1,001 yards last season, returns. And so does most of the offensive line.
The Vikings, who play a 3-4 defense, return nearly all their experience on that side of the ball. That includes linebacker Hunter Miles and safety Kaden Wilson, both three-year starters.
Crotwell knows what those guys can do, which is of some comfort during this unusual summer. Nevertheless, not being able to line up and run plays makes it hard for him to get a true feel for his team.
“It makes it difficult in that you’re not watching new faces compete against somebody else,” he said. “Heck, we’re not even watching them compete against our own guys.
“For example, we feel like we’ve got a corner or two that are experienced and capable, and it’d be nice to see some of those fresh faces at receiver go up against those guys and see how they handled themselves. But we just haven’t gotten to that point yet.”
North Pontotoc is scheduled to open the season Aug. 21 at Saltillo.