Summers resigns as Saltillo football coach By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Dec 3, 2021 Ryan Summers has resigned as Saltillo's head football coach and is retiring from coaching, effective today.Summers has led the Tigers the past four seasons, compiling a record of 6-38. He was Saltillo's defensive coordinator for two years before being promoted to the head post.Summers has also served as athletics director since 2018.The Tigers went 2-10 this season, including a 1-6 mark in Division 1-5A play. Saltillo has been a tough place to win, with only three above-.500 campaigns over the past 17 years.Summers has been coaching since 1996. He's been an assistant at Pontotoc (twice), Corinth, Amory and Saltillo.