Ryan Summers has resigned as Saltillo’s head football coach and is retiring from coaching, effective today.

Summers has led the Tigers the past four seasons, compiling a record of 6-38. He was Saltillo’s defensive coordinator for two years before being promoted to the head post.

Summers has also served as athletics director since 2018.

The Tigers went 2-10 this season, including a 1-6 mark in Division 1-5A play. Saltillo has been a tough place to win, with only three above-.500 campaigns over the past 17 years.

Summers has been coaching since 1996. He’s been an assistant at Pontotoc (twice), Corinth, Amory and Saltillo.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus