PEARL – This Sumrall team really doesn’t know how to lose.
The Bobcats capped a magnificent season with an 11-4 win over Pontotoc on Thursday to sweep the Class 4A state championship series at Trustmark Park. It’s the program’s sixth title and first since 2015.
The lone loss Sumrall (35-1) suffered this season was against Greene County in the third round of the playoffs.
“There was one time we had to walk across the field and shake the other team’s hand with a loss on our head, and it didn’t feel good,” Sumrall coach Andy Davis said. “They didn’t like that feeling.”
The Bobcats flirted with defeat in Tuesday's Game 1 before erasing a four-run deficit in the seventh inning. Game 2 wasn’t nearly as dramatic, although Pontotoc (31-11) did take an early 2-0 lead.
Sumrall quickly tied it in the second inning, but the Warriors pulled back ahead 4-2 on Jabari Farr’s two-run ground-rule double in the second. The Bobcats tied it in the third, and then they got some breaks in the fourth.
Pontotoc fielders lost two fly balls in the sun, leading to a Walker Long double and a Preston Raner single. Long scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-4, and Raner’s hit scored another.
“It’s hard to put that team away. Our youth showed a little bit there in the fourth inning,” Pontotoc coach Josh Dowdy said.
Sumrall starter Andrew Knight (9-1) settled in by the third inning. He retired 15 of the final 16 batters he faced.
“How our offense was producing and scoring runs, it made me kick into a higher gear,” Knight said. “I started not trying to be too perfect with my pitches and really just tried to hit spots.”
In six innings, the senior allowed four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and four walks.
Jon Robert Carnes (6-3) took the loss. He allowed six runs on six hits.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Sumrall opened the fourth with back-to-back singles by Long and Brycen Smith.
Big Stat: Sumrall finished with 12 hits.
Coach Speak: “They weren’t upset when we got down. We came back and answered.” – Davis