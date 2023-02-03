Youth is not always a liability. The area’s sophomore class of girls basketball players is proof of that.
They comprise a good chunk of the local top-shelf talent, and most of them play for teams that should contend for state championships. Seven sophomores in particular have stood out this season.
• Two Class of 2025 members play for Belmont: Carlie Brock and Kat Reno. Brock, a point guard, is as tough as she is quick. She averages 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.9 steals per game.
Brock could score more if she wanted, but she has the maturity of an older player and understands how to involve her teammates.
Her play is especially crucial right now, because Reno is out for the season with a knee injury. Reno was averaging 8.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game before getting hurt in December and was a big defensive presence. She recently wrote on Twitter, “I will come back stronger.”
• Booneville also has a pair of super sophs: Ni’yah Cook and Ava Kate Smith.
Cook, a 6-foot-2 center, transferred from Blue Mountain, where she averaged 15 points and 11 rebounds as a freshman. The jump from Class 1A to 3A hasn’t been difficult, as Cook is averaging 19 points and 8 rebounds for the reigning state champions.
Smith, daughter of head coach Michael Smith, is a guard who averages 11 points and 6 assists.
• Mainly a key reserve in previous seasons, Nadia Norfleet has settled into a full-time starter’s role for injury-riddled Tupelo. The Lady Wave lost two starters to ACL injuries – including sophomore Jade Rucker (10 ppg, 7 rpg) – and starter Nisha McGaughy has been out with an MCL strain.
And yet Tupelo is 20-3, thanks in large part to Norfleet. She averages 10 points, 2 assists and 2 steals per game, and she shoots 41% from the field.
• It’s been an up-and-down season for Oxford, but 5-8 forward C.C. Frierson has been coming into her own. She’s averaging 10.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game for the Lady Chargers.
Frierson has shown an ability to dominate. She had 28 points and 14 boards versus a very good South Panola team, and then 25 points, 17 rebounds against Grenada.
• The best of all the sophomores is Ingomar’s Macie Phifer, a 5-11 forward. She notched her 2,000th career point on Jan. 26 against Kossuth. That’s a number many multi-year starters never even sniff, and she’s still got two-plus seasons left.
This is Phifer’s fourth year on the varsity squad, and her talent was apparent very early. She led the Lady Falcons to the 1A state title as an eighth grader, averaging 18.8 ppg.
This season, she’s averaging 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 57% from the field. Ingomar was 29-1 entering Thursday night’s game against New Albany.
Just imagine what Phifer and these other sophomores will do over the next two seasons.
