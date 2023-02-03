djr-2022-11-09-sport-ingomar-phifer-arp2

Ingomar sophomore Macie Phifer has already reached the 2,000-point mark for her career.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Youth is not always a liability. The area’s sophomore class of girls basketball players is proof of that.

Newsletters

Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com