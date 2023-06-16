The Tupelo High School football team will be hosting the inaugural SW78 Memorial Football Camp in honor of Sam Westmoreland. The camp will be held on Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Tupelo High School football field.
Westmoreland played football at Tupelo before graduating in 2022 and walking on at Mississippi State. He committed suicide in October.
"I’ve said it five million times. He wouldn’t just give you the shirt off his back. He’d give you the skin," Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said of Westmoreland. "Just a kid that was a great person, loved people, loved everybody, was the definition of a guy that was a great teammate.
"He was the definition of a guy that you wanted to be around. He thought of others always before he thought of himself."
The camp was something Westmoreland's friends and parents wanted to do as a way to remember him and give back to the community.
"It’s something the family’s wanting to do to kind of have a day with kids and get to do some football and have fun and to kind of honor him," Hardin said.
The camp is available for kids ages 6 to 12, and admission is $30 per child. Participants will receive a T-shirt, lunch, instructional camp and a goodie bag.
The biggest goal of the camp is for participants to have fun and treat each other well, two things for which Westmoreland was very well known.
"At the end of the day," Hardin said, "that’s kind of what we’re set on this earth to do is be good to each other and love each other and just kind of be there for anybody that needs help."
The camp will be run by several of Westmoreland's former teammates at both Tupelo High and Mississippi State. Hardin is excited not only for them to get together, but also for them to be able to do something Westmoreland would want to do.
"Every kid’s going to learn every position," Hardin said. "Every kid’s going to go through all the drills that we do here at the high schoo,l and we’re going to play football at the end of the day and have fun."
