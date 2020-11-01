INGOMAR • Zach Shugars has run into some bad luck yet again.
The Ingomar senior will miss at least the first month of the hoops season after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee. The joint was surgically repaired on Sept. 15.
He’s not too down in his spirit though, because past precedent says he will rebound from it in a big way.
Shugars played the role of hero in last year’s Class 1A state championship game.
Before the start of his junior season, Shugars spent nearly the entire offseason rehabbing from an ACL tear in his left knee. He was able to play in all 38 games, leading him to the biggest moment of his life.
Shugars scored only four points in the final game, but the last two points were the most important. As time expired, Shugars’ jumper from just inside the 3-point line stripped the net, giving his Falcons a 47-45 win over Baldwyn and their sixth state title in program history.
“It was a special moment,” said Shugars. “I think everything I went through helped my mental toughness, knowing that everything is not going to be easy on the road to doing whatever you want to do, whether it’s basketball or anything.”
Before his first knee injury, Shugars said the most painful thing that he ever had was a jammed finger. But little did he know that his first major setback was setting him up for that last- second shot 11 months later.
Over the course of rehab, Shugars spends hours on end working on his shooting. The four-year starter worked mainly in the post early on in his career, but now has the ability to hit shots from all over the court.
It’s all in the details
“It was my 11th grade year, where Coach (Jonathan) Ashley gave me the green light to start shooting from outside more,” Shugars said. “Both of my injuries have really helped pay attention to the details. I’ve been able to take the time to correct my mistakes as I’m shooting because I’m not able to do anything else. I can get my hand placement right and release it at the right point.”
Shugars averaged 12 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season, as he was named the Division 2-1A Co-MVP and a Daily Journal All-Area first team selection, leading his team to a 36-2 record.
He wasn’t alone though. Ingomar was loaded with five seniors that made them one of the area’s best teams.
With many roles to fill, Shugars has full confidence his team can “right the ship,” both while he’s out and once he returns, chasing after another title.
“We lost five key guys from last year, but these guys right here, we’ve all been playing together since seventh grade,” Shugars said. “We know the culture that is set here. Even if they don’t have the experience like the guys that we lost, they still know the culture that we bring here and I think they will live up to it.”