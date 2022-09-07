Yes, it’s early, but Hamilton football’s fast start is notable.
The Lions are 2-0 for the first time in 11 years, and both wins were dominant – 41-6 over Hatley and 53-6 over McAdams. For a program that hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2013, this is ample evidence of the strides made under second-year head coach Wade Tackett.
“We’re way, way further along than we were last year at this time,” Tackett said. “Last year it took us halfway through district to kind of figure some things out as far as the players understanding fully what we’re trying to do.”
The Lions were 4-7 last season and finished fifth in Region 3-1A. The players’ understanding of Tackett’s concepts has continued to develop since then. It started to click for quarterback Evan Pounders toward the end of the season.
He passed for 124 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Vardaman, then the next week threw for 121 yards and a TD in a win against Leake County. And Pounders had a career-high 209 passing yards in a loss to Sebastopol to close out the season.
So far this season, the senior is 14 of 22 for 221 yards and a touchdown.
“Once we started, it’s come natural to me,” Pounders said of the offense. “And a bunch of the receivers are also here for their second year, so we feel like we’re clicking on a whole other level, and it’s coming natural instead of us trying to force something.”
The Lions have been doing the bulk of their damage on the ground, with 576 rushing yards over the two games. Tackett said that’s just a product of taking what defenses have been giving.
“We went to McAdams expecting a 5-2 or 5-3 defense, because that’s what they’d shown on film, and they come out in a 4-3-2 high, even when we’re in pro set,” Tackett said. “So we stayed in pro set and ran it, because we’re basically playing nine on seven.”
Sophomore Kyzer Verner is the leading rusher, with 141 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries. He’s just one of several backs Tackett has rotated in; including Pounders, a total of nine players have at least one carry this season.
Tackett said the reason his players have adapted so quickly to his schemes is because of how eagerly they embraced his approach. Tackett, who led Simmons to a state title in 2017, is not one who sugarcoats. The players responded well to that.
“He didn’t try to butter up to us,” Pounders said. “He came in and told us how it was going to be. He told us he was going to do it his way and we were going to win, or you can just watch from the stands.”
Hamilton opens its home schedule on Friday against Smithville and then visits Okolona before opening region play at French Camp on Sept. 23. That’s when the playoff push begins.
“We’re extremely confident,” Pounders said. “Right now we feel like the only way we can lose is if we beat ourselves.”
