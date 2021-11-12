STARKVILLE – This time a year ago, Starkville head coach Chris Jones was preparing for the offseason ahead.
Jones’ Yellowjackets had finished fifth in a rugged Division 2-6A after some misfortunes and untimely losses occurred late in the regular season.
Fast forward to tonight, and Starkville (10-1) is back where it feels it belongs – hosting Hernando in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs after clinching the 2-6A title with a win over Grenada last week.
“It’s a blessing to have gone through all we did last year, and not making it, to being district champs this year,” Jones said. “We’ve done everything we can do, day in and day out, to give ourselves a chance to be in this situation.”
The Yellowjackets, No. 3 in the Daily Journal’s large school rankings, aren’t necessarily rolling into the playoffs with a full head of steam.
In last week’s 14-10 win over Grenada, the young offense was held in check for the first time all season. Starkville was held to a season-low 250 total yards (151 rushing, 99 passing) and a season-low in points scored.
It was Grenada’s offense that played keep-away, causing a tightly contested game. It’s a plan that Jones expects to see from Hernando (5-6) tonight.
The focus will be on both quarterbacks, though.
Hernando’s Zach Wilcke, a Southern Miss commit, has completed 60% of his passes for 2,308 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also a dangerous runner with 623 yards and seven TDs on the ground.
The sophomore sensation that is Trey Petty may not be comparable in experience, but he is by the numbers. Petty has thrown for 1,342 yards and rushed for another 737 to go with 20 total TDs.
“It’s going to be similar to that game with Madison (Central), as far as them having a really good quarterback. I feel like we’ve got a really good one, too,” said Jones. “At the end of the day, ball security, taking care of the football, the least amount of mistakes – I know it’s cliché – all that stuff still holds true when you talk about playoff games.”