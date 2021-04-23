ENTERPRISE – There is much more to West Union’s offense than Annie Orman.
For instance, there’s Ella Kate Taylor. And Emma Callicutt.
Those two came up big at the plate as the Lady Eagles blew past Ingomar, 17-7, in Game 3 of their Class 1A playoff series Friday.
West Union (10-13) will face Pine Grove in the second round.
It was a hitter’s series, as the two teams combined to score 69 total runs over the three games. Taylor, a sophomore, had a grand slam and six RBIs in the finale.
She bats behind Orman, an Ole Miss signee and West Union’s most dangerous hitter.
“Everyone around her has had to step up, because they’re either going to throw her junk or put her on, and she’ll just make them pay for their mistakes if they do pitch to her,” West Union coach Lisa Bogue said. “Ella hitting behind her has definitely stepped up this series.”
Callicutt had three hits and two RBIs in Game 3. For the series, she had 10 hits and nine RBIs.
Her solo homer in the first inning gave the Lady Eagles a 2-1 lead. An inning later, Orman was intentionally walked to load the bases, and then Taylor smashed one over the left field fence for an 8-3 lead.
“A grand slam – I’ve never had one of those before, so everybody was pumped up for me,” Taylor said.
That grand slam energized the Lady Eagles, who Bogue said were “flat” in Game 2, which Ingomar won 11-9 earlier in the day.
West Union had 14 hits in Game 2, and 13 in the clincher. Orman was intentionally walked three times over those two games but still totaled five hits.
The Lady Eagles ended the game in the fifth inning when Parker Gates stroked a two-run single to invoke the mercy rule.
Ingomar (9-15) was led at the plate by Macie Phifer, who homered in each game.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: West Union scored six runs in the second inning. Josie Baird had a sac fly RBI, and Sadie Cobb knocked an RBI single ahead of Taylor’s slam.
Big Stat: After playing errorless defense in Game 2, Ingomar made four errors in Game 3.
Coach Speak: “I told them over here in the second inning, ‘The first one to 15 would win.’ That’s just how the game was going – 69 runs in three games. It’s like slow-pitch days.” – Ingomar coach Justin Weeden