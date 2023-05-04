ENTERPRISE – Ella Kate Taylor can still do some damage even with a damaged hand.
The senior’s two leadoff triples set the table for both of West Union’s big innings in a 10-2 win over Hickory Flat in Game 2 of this Class 1A third-round playoff series Thursday. The decisive Game 3 will be played Saturday at Hickory Flat.
“She’s tough, man, tough as nails,” West Union coach Jake McDonald said.
Taylor broke her hand earlier in the week but was able to stay in the lineup by using an adjusted batting grip. The nine-hole hitter led off the third inning with a triple down the right field line and scored on Lucy Jumper’s double. That sparked a four-run inning.
Taylor tripled down the left field line to start the fourth, which also saw West Union (22-8) plate four runs.
“It’s my top hand, and it does hurt a lot,” Taylor said. “But my coaches helped me through it, and we’ve focused on choking up on the bat and just putting the knob to the ball and being really strong with my bottom hand.”
Taylor had to leave the game after five innings when she re-aggravated her hand, but the Lady Eagles were ahead 8-0 by that point. They finished with 10 hits, including three by Jumper. West Union had managed only three hits in a 3-1 Game 1 loss.
Freshman Addison Collum (20-8) got the win, scattering seven hits while striking out nine and walking two. She recorded her 200th strikeout of the season in the second inning.
“It’s like a light switch. When she wants to turn it on, she’s very dominant,” McDonald said.
Hickory Flat (12-9) didn’t get on the board until the sixth, when Anna Rose Work smacked a two-run homer.
Extra Bases
Big inning: West Union collected four hits in its four-run third, including a two-run single by Sadie Cobb.
Big Stat: Hickory Flat stranded nine runners.
Coach Speak: “Our conversation was, we’re one of four teams in the north still getting to play ball. I told them that that’’s got to be way more than enough to light a fire under them.” – Hickory Flat’s Kody Joyner, on Game 3
