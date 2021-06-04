PEARL – Different sport, same result for Ty Keyes and Taylorsville.
Six months after leading the Tartars to a football championship, Keyes led them to the Class 2A baseball title. Taylorsville beat East Union 8-0 on Friday at Trustmark Park to complete a two-game sweep.
It’s the program’s seventh state championship and first since 2014.
“We won a football state championship and a baseball state championship in the same year. That’s something that hasn’t ever been done at Taylorsville,” coach Dusty Hillman said.
Keyes, who was a three-time 2A Mr. Football as a quarterback, had a two-run single and scored two runs in the clincher. This was the senior’s first year playing baseball since his freshman season.
“I’m glad I actually came out here and played with the baseball team,” Keyes said. “Coach Dusty wanted me to come out here and try.”
The Tartars (28-9) got a standout pitching performance from senior Ted Page. He allowed just two hits over six innings with six strikeouts and one walk.
“It’s his throwing motion, and his ball moves extremely good in. He’s got a good little slider with it,” East Union coach Chris Basil said.
East Union (27-7) had three hits total and just five for the series. The Urchins tried to start a two-out rally in the third when Jude Treadaway singled and Rett Johnson reached on an error, but Page got a strikeout.
Taylorsville had seven hits, four of them against East Union starter Rudy Baldwyn (9-1). He allowed four runs in four-plus innings.
The Tartars upped their lead to 4-0 in the fourth on a Cedrick Beavers two-run double. A two-run single by Ford Matthews in the fifth made it 6-0.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Baldwyn plunked the first two batters in the third inning, and then Keyes delivered a two-run single for a 3-0 lead.
Big Stat: Taylorsville pitchers induced 12 fly ball or pop-up outs.
Coach Speak: “We’re on a roll, and we just met up with a monster down here. We didn’t have anything for them.” – Basil