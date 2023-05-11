PEARL – Tupelo Christian and Alcorn Central won state track championships Wednesday.
The TCPS boys took the 1A title, and Alcorn Central’s girls captured 3A. It was the fifth consecutive championship for Tupelo Christian and the second in a row for Alcorn Central, and they both won by large margins.
TCPS more than doubled it closest competitor with 103.5 points to 51 for runner-up West Union. Alcorn Central had 109 points, while second-place St. Andrew's scored 90.
“This team has a little more balance than some of the other teams I have had,” TCPS coach Greg Warnick said. “Historically, we have been very strong in the pole vault and distance events. We weren't really strong in other things. The distances were great, but it was much more balanced.”
Alcorn Central coach Samuel Holley attributed his team's success to dedication.
“The girls come to work every day. Field events were very good. We came out well in the field events, and the running events took us home. Everybody did their job.”
TCPS was led by junior Bounds Simmons, who won the 800 (2:12.46) and 1600 (4:45.22) and finished third in the 400 for 26 points.
“That's a hard triple,” Warnick said.
Other gold medalists for the Eagles were Russ Blankenship in the discus (136-9) and Carson Kressler in the pole vault. Kressler cleared 13-6, better than the 3A and 5A winners.
Warnick also mentioned the contribution of Brewer Bailey, who was second in the 300 hurdles, fourth in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the triple jump.
The weight events produced 37 points for Alcorn Central. Junior Mattie Mynatt won both with throws of 35-0.5 in the shot and 105-5 in the discus. Allie Kirkland was second in both, and Branna Quinn finished eighth in the shot put.
Alcorn Central wrapped up the meet with a victory in the 1600 relay.
Other team winners were Ridgeland boys and Brookhaven girls in 5A, Tylertown boys in 3A, and there was a tie in 1A girls between French Camp and South Delta, each with 91 points.
Tupelo Christian was third in 1A girls with 72 points. The Lady Eagles had two individual gold medalists: Anna Bishop Powell in the 800 (2:32.07) and Lauren Tate in the pole vault (7-6). The girls also won the 3200 relay.
Parker Shannon of Saltillo was a double winner in 5A boys: the 1600 (4:36.09) and 3200 (10:14.37). Morgan Green of Hickory Flat just missed being a double winner in girls 1A. She won the long jump (16-11.5 ) and was second in the triple jump with a leap of 34-1, an inch-and-a-half behind Olivia Gundy of French Camp
Other individual winners from Northeast Mississippi schools at the 1A-3A-5A meet: Adrianna Branch of Booneville in the 3A long jump (17-2.5), Harmony Jackson of Lafayette in the 5A girls high jump (5-2) and Logan King of Hickory Flat in the boys 1A high jump at six feet.
There was a delay of more than an hour when a thunderstorm moved through the area, making for a very long day at the Woody Barnett Track & Field Complex. The meet started at 11 a.m. and ended more than 10 hour later.
Winners at the 2A-4A-6A meet Saturday were Pearl’s boys and Clinton’s girls in 6A, Senatobia’s boys and Columbia’s girls in 4A, and Velma Jackson’s boys and Charleston’s girls in 2A. Corinth’s boys and Pontotoc’s girls both finished second in 4A.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.