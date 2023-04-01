JACKSON – Tupelo Christian won a third consecutive Class 1A powerlifting state championship Saturday at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Corinth in 4A and Kossuth in 3A each finished second.
TCPS finished with 48 points to 28 for second-place Sebastopol in Shawn Moore's first year as the Eagles' coach after succeeding Dennis Robbins.
“We just continued doing what coach Robbins was doing,” Moore said. “We didn't do anything different. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.”
TCPS had three individual winners. In the 148 pound weight class, Jenkins Wells had a 425-pound squat, a 190-pound bench press and a 450-pound dead lift for a total of 1,065 pounds, 20 more than teammate Conner Elliott.
James Thomas won at 198 with 450 for the squat, 260 for the bench press and 520 for the dead lift, totaling 1,230 pounds. At 242, Russ Blankenship totaled 1,335 pounds with a 585 squat, 250 bench press and 500 dead lift.
South Pike repeated as 4A champion, edging 2021 winner Corinth 38-36. Corinth had four individual winners: Zavion Greer, an eighth grader, at 114; Drew Williams at 198; Chris Rodgers at 220; and Jaydon Spence at 308.
South Pike had only two individual winners, but four who took second.
Kossuth failed to win a third-straight 3A title, losing to Union 45-35.
“We lost a lot of seniors,” said coach Brian Kelly. “I'm proud of these guys. We have a young team. We'll be back.”
Kossuth had three individual winners – Candler Robinson at 132, Ashton Higgs at 148 and Eric Ruiz at 165. Robinson is a member of the Super Twelve, the lifter in each weight class with the best performance among all classifications.
Ruiz set a 3A record for 165 with a squat of 550, five pounds more than the previous mark by DeMarcus Rucker of Marks Palmer in 2017.
Two other lifters from Northeast Mississippi schools made the Super Twelve: Tyler Guyton of Saltillo at 123 and Thomas Kline of Itawamba AHS at 242.
Other boys team winners were Gulfport for 6A, Lake Cormorant for 5A and Velma Jackson for 2A.
In the girls meet Friday, East Union won an eighth-consecutive Class I championship for 1A and 2A schools, and Kossuth won 3A for the third-straight time.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.