Entering the second week of the MHSAA football season, Tupelo Christian faces its biggest challenge tonight as it welcomes the two-time kings of 1A, Nanih Waiya.
The winners of the last two 1A titles started their 2020 season with a 29-13 win over Choctaw Central. Tonight’s game is the Division 2-1A opener for both teams.
“They are going to be tough. They’re going to be big. And they’re going to be strong,” said TCPS coach Shaune Holiday. “They are the two-time defending 1A champs, and that speaks for itself. They are a well-coached team. They do everything right, it seems like.
“We’ve got to play dang near a perfect game to beat them. That’s the kind of team that Nanih Waiya is.”
TCPS is still licking its wounds from a 46-21 loss to Biggersville last week and losing starting running back Josh Berry for a few weeks to a high ankle sprain.
The Lions exposed a weakness that also showed itself in last year’s 67-28 loss to Nanih Waiya. Biggersville ran for 196 yards, paling in comparison to the Warriors’ 500 yards and nine rushing touchdowns in last season’s matchup.
“Last Friday, we were not physical. Last year against Nanih Waiya, we were not physical. It took that game last year for us to see what physical football was. This year, we got the first game against Biggersville so hopefully we learn from that,” said Holiday.
The Eagles have just six quarters under their belt for the 2020 season, after their scrimmage with North Pontotoc and last week’s opener with Biggersville. With playoff implications on the line, Holiday notes the issue that this COVID-riddled season has presented.
“It makes it tough because even though we have a lot of returning guys, we are still trying to replace some important guys from last year,” Holiday said. “So we’re still trying to figure out who to plug in those spots. With all the COVID layoff, not having a spring, practice being limited and different things like that, you’re still trying to find out who can do what. That’s some of the obstacles that we have to overcome right now.”