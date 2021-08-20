2020 record: 8-3, 7-1 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Shaune Holiday (10th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jaden Warren, RB/LB, Sr.
• Saltillo transfer is a powerful downhill runner; will be middle LB on defense.
Jon Paul Yates, WR, Sr.
• Eagles’ top returning receiver had 34 catches for 562 yards, 5 TDs.
Isaiah Autry, DL, So.
• Philadelphia transfer measures 6-foot-6, 250 pounds.
COACHING ‘EM UP
TCPS has continued to reach milestones under Shaune Holiday. The Eagles reached the postseason for the fourth-straight time last year and won the program’s first playoff game.
OFFENSE
One of the area’s most prolific offenses in recent years will get a bit of an overhaul after losing starters at every skill position.
Saltillo transfer Jake Prather (Sr.) entered preseason camp battling Layth Holiday (Jr.) for the starting QB job. Prather saw action in eight games for Saltillo last season.
If Holiday isn’t QB, he’ll lead the receiving unit along with Jon Paul Yates (Sr.). At running back is another Saltillo transfer, Jaden Warren (Sr.), who sat out last year due to transfer rules.
The offensive line is not only experienced, it’s big, averaging about 275 pounds per man. Center Ben Tallant (Jr.), guard Lake Sullivan (Sr.) and 320-pound tackle Jason Bickerstaff (Sr.) head up that group.
DEFENSE
The D-line is also imposing. Khalil Carrington (Jr.) is a returning starter and is joined by Saltillo transfer Hayes Dossett (Sr.), Landon Samples (Sr.) and Philadelphia transfer Isaiah Autry (So.). Dossett stands 6-5 and Autry is 6-6.
Warren will be given free reign at middle linebacker, which might be his stronger position.
The secondary is loaded with experience with the return of Holiday, Brewer Bailey (So.), Baylor King (Sr.) and Wyatt Wheeler (So.).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Stuart Long (So.) returns to handle kicking and punting duties.
Kick and punt return roles were not determined entering camp.
X-FACTOR
TCPS lost some dynamic players like Khi Holiday and Noah Foster, but transfers such as Warren and Autry could become big-impact guys.
COACH SPEAK
“I think this year’s team will be better than last year’s. And the reason why I say that is I think it will be more balanced.” – Shaune Holiday