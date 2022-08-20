Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-1A
2021 record: 11-3, 7-0 (reached North final)
Head coach: Brad Kimerblin (1st year)
3 Players to Watch
Brewer Bailey
SS, Jr.
• Recorded 127 tackles, 10 TFL.
Gabe Malone
LB, Jr.
• Racked up 75 tackles, 11 TFL, 1 INT.
Carter Smith
LB/TE, Sr.
• Made 56 tackles, 3 sacks.
COACHING ‘EM UP
New head coach Brad Kimberlin has assembled his staff: Rolandus Cox (defensive coordinator), Andrew Herrington (offensive line), Walter Woodrick (defensive backs) and holdover Grant Smallwood (receivers). Kimberlin will run the offense.
OFFENSE
The departure of Kimberlin’s predecessor, Shaune Holiday, led to several key players transferring out, including 1,000-yard rusher Emmanuel Randle. But the Eagles picked up their own transfer in quarterback Mason Woodrick (Sr.), who previously played at Grace Christian Academy in Franklin, Tennessee.
Filling the hole at running back will be Jenkins Wells (Sr.) and Wyatt Wheeler (Jr.). Brewer Bailey (Jr.) will also get carries.
Veteran Carter Smith (Sr.) returns at receiver, and Hartfield Academy transfer Conner Elliott (Jr.) will play the slot.
The offensive line isn’t as deep as last season but still solid. It’s anchored by tackle Russ Blankenship (Jr.) and guard Jamie Tallant (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Bailey, who led TCPS in tackles last season, leads the defense from his strong safety position. Jackson Connor (Jr.) will hold down one of the cornerback spots.
Gabe Malone (Jr.) returns at inside linebacker and can cover a lot of field.
Blankenship and Tallant will be part of a four-man front.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Stuart Long (Jr.) is the area’s top returning kicker. Last season he made 4 of 7 field goals and recorded 20 touchbacks. He will also punt.
Kimberlin feels he has four or five players who can handle returns.
X-FACTOR
With so many key pieces gone from last year, team unity will be of utmost importance for TCPS.
COACH SPEAK
“I know our guys’ hearts are in it. They’re committed to it, they understand the circumstances, and they’re willing to work hard.” – Brad Kimberlin
