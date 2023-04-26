TCPS Girls Golf

Members of the 2023 Tupelo Christian Preparatory School girls golf team include (from left) coach Mark Hinton, Whitley Young, Sally Berry, Addi Kessler and (not pictured) Harleigh Wygul. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

As the Tupelo Christian Preparatory School girls golf team went into the 2023 season, the goal was to set the building blocks to be able to compete in a few years.

