As the Tupelo Christian Preparatory School girls golf team went into the 2023 season, the goal was to set the building blocks to be able to compete in a few years.
It did that and more.
The Eagles, made up of two seventh graders and two freshmen, completed the season as the Class 1A state champions. TCPS was four strokes out of first following the first round of the state championships on Monday. On Tuesday, TCPS closed the gap and won by two strokes for its first state title in program history, edging out Bruce 433-435.
“I figured it would be another two or three years before we’d be able to compete,” second-year coach Mark Hinton said. “They've come right out of the chute and won it.”
A big difference between the 2023 squad and those of years past was commitment.
With so many students at TCPS playing three sports during the academic year, it can be hard to focus on just one. The Eagles – which included seventh graders Sally Berry and Whitley Young along with freshmen Addi Kessler and Harleigh Wygul — went all in from the tee box to the fairway to the green.
“I think it allowed them to get that edge and be polished and get in the reps where they were able to handle the pressure when it came down to the last two or three holes,” Hilton said.
The start of the season didn’t come without its hiccups. Early in the season, TCPS was struggling to walk nine holes. However, by the time the state tournament arrived, the girls were walking 18 holes with ease.
Hilton felt that the work they put in helped them grow in that respect and many more.
“It was neat to watch that,” he said. “I try to find a good platform to make sure they’ve got someone who could give good private lessons and the rest of it is up to them to do work.”
The Eagles won’t have much time to rest up before their title defense begins. Starting next academic year, boys and girls golf will be moved from the spring to the fall. That shrinks the upcoming offseason from a year to just a couple of months.
On top of that, TCPS will go through a season where the rest of Mississippi will be chasing its crown.
“They’re definitely going to have to grind because people are going to be ready for them next year,” Hilton said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.