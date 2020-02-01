The Tupelo Christian Prep girls soccer team will put its program-best, 17-win season on the line today in the second round of the playoffs.
TCPS (17-1) travels to take on Madison St. Joe in the second round of the MHSAA Class 1A/2A/3A playoffs. The game begins at noon.
The two teams have met in each of the last two seasons in the playoffs. Two years ago, St. Joe beat TCPS, 2-1. Last year, TCPS beat St. Joe at home, 4-0.
“From what I’ve seen from St. Joe, it’s going to be a pretty even matchup,” TCPS coach Mike White said. “I think it can go either way down there. Our girls have traveled well and played well on the road, so I expect a strong game.”
After not playing at the level White believed his team could play during the first seven or eight games, the Lady Eagles are playing their best ball now. At that time, TCPS was 7-1 and had allowed six goals.
Since then, TCPS has outscored its opponents 49-5 across 10 games and mercy ruled three opponents. A big piece of the success is the Lady Eagles’ defense, which saw a personnel change after the early stretch.
With multiple scorers up top, junior Sophie Harrison was moved from offense to the sweeper position where her speed could be utilized most efficiently.
“Sophie is one of the fastest players on our team, and she was putting a lot of pressure on the other team’s defense,” White said. “But we decided to move her to the back so we can have some shutdown speed back there, and it’s really helped us out a lot.”
In front of her on defense is Elizabeth Gaines and sisters Maggie and McKenzie Butts. In the goal, Katie Hamock has recorded 12 shutouts.
Jasmine Steinman (18 goals, 9 assists), Emary Smith (14 goals, 2 assists) and Bella Claire Bresee (10 goals, 5 assists) are the three leading scorers on the team.
And at center midfielder, sophomore Dailee Frans has stepped into the position in the wake of an injury with 7 goals and a team-leading 10 assists.
Other Games
In 6A, the Oxford girls will host Clinton at 1 p.m. with the Oxford boys hosting Madison Central right after. The Tupelo boys travel to Clinton and the Tupelo girls host Germantown.
In 5A, the Saltillo girls travel to Neshoba Central. In 4A, the Mooreville girls, New Albany boys and Pontotoc boys will also be in action, while the TCPS boys and Amory boys each play in 1A/2A/3A.