BELDEN • Shaune Holiday is on edge, patiently waiting for tonight’s game with Smithville to kick off.
His anticipation is charged by the fact his Tupelo Christian team has a chance to do something it's never done before – clinch a division title.
“For TCPS, this a huge moment considering nine years ago we didn’t even have football,” said Holiday. “We had to go through the process of building it back up. A lot of kids and a lot of parents have put a lot into this program. And it’s not about me. It’s about all those kids that came before, that got the opportunity to play, but didn’t get the opportunity to play for a division championship. So, it’s a big night for a lot of people.”
TCPS (6-2, 5-0 Division 1-1A) defeated Smithville for the first time last season in a 57-0 rout.
This year’s version of the Seminoles (7-2, 4-1) is vastly improved from the 2-7 record displayed a year ago.
Smithville’s program boasts 16 division championships, two state runner-up finishes (1989, 2013) and two state championships (1993, 1998).
“Coach (Chad) Collums is doing a great job revitalizing that tradition,” Holiday said. “There’s a lot of pride in Smithville football. And we’ve always talked about trying to get to their level because if you can get to their level of Smithville in 1A football, then you’re a pretty good program. That’s where we’re trying to get.
“The win last year helped us see we are heading in the right direction.”
Turnovers will play a major role in this one. Smithville has been excellent in both protecting the ball and in takeaways on defense, notching a plus-16 in the turnover department on the season. TCPS has been equally opportunistic on defense, tallying 13 interceptions and five fumble recoveries through eight games.
“It’s going to be big because in a game like this, every possession counts,” said Holiday. “The team that makes the fewest mistakes is going to win this game.”
Also tonight
• Tupelo (6-3, 2-3) visits Division 2-6A member Clinton (4-4, 3-2) in a must-win game for the Wave, in hopes of keeping its postseason hopes alive.
• Starkville (8-1, 4-1) looks to bounce back from its first loss last week as it hosts Germantown (4-5, 2-3) in a Division 2-6A contest.
• Nettleton (3-6, 1-2) travels to Amory (5-3, 3-0) to close out the regular season in Division 4-3A play. The Panthers have won seven-straight in the series.