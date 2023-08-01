As a cross country runner, the Tupelo Christian senior has endured sweltering conditions for years. In July alone, local temperatures consistently reached the mid-to-upper 90s, occasionally touching 100 degrees.
Simmons wisely runs either early in the morning or late in the afternoon.
“I rarely take off days,” he said. “I’ve had about two or three off days throughout the whole summer. I’ve been running since seventh grade consistently like that.”
Simmons, who finished third in last year’s Class 1A state meet, and his TCPS teammates are currently preparing for the upcoming season. The Eagles get together twice a week at Ballard Park for practice and then do more work on their own.
Practices last 60 to 90 minutes, and coach Greg Warnick does whatever he can to mitigate the effects of the heat.
“I always bring extra water,” Warnick said. “We try to run in the shade as much as possible. There are some shady parts out on that trail. That’s how we handle our summer workouts. It’s hot, but it’s not that much different from any other year.”
The MHSAA recently set forth guidelines regarding how teams practice in high temperatures. Coaches must use a measurement known as WetBulb Globe Temperature (WBGT), which factors in direct sunlight, humidity, wind and air pressure. A WBGT reading above 92 means teams are not allowed to hold outdoor workouts.
“What it’s going to do is force us to take more breaks, which is what we should be doing anyway,” Warnick said. “…If it’s really hot, we’re taking extra breaks and water breaks and (using) cooling cloths, all that sort of thing.”
Having a consistent routine, as Simmons does, also helps. He’s logged 45 to 50 miles per week this summer, alternating between slow runs, long runs and speed workouts.
And even though it can be plenty hot in the mornings and evenings, Simmons said it’s not a drudge.
“There’s never a day that I feel like I haven’t benefited,” he said. “No matter the smallest amount of running done that day, it always will benefit me later, especially throughout the season.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.