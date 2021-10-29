djr-2021-10-30-sport-tcps-randle-twp1

TCPS running back Emmanuel Randle and the Eagles jumped up 24-0 over Smithville early in the second quarter on Friday night.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

BELDEN • Tupelo Christian made history and did so in dominant fashion.

The Eagles stomped Smithville 45-0 Friday night to lay claim to the Division 1-1A championship. It’s the program’s first division title since its inception in 2006.

»SEE WEEK 10 AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

“I’m proud of my kids,” said TCPS head coach Shaune Holiday. “The fact that nobody gave this team a chance. They thought when the Class of 2021 graduated, we were done. You know, these kids took it personal.”

The onslaught began early.

Smithville fumbled away the game’s first snap, where TCPS (7-2, 6-0) recovered at the Seminole’s 5-yard line. Next play, Emmanuel Randle rushed in for the score.

Then, after a 72-yard touchdown run from Jaden Warren put the Eagles up 14-0, Smithville (7-3, 4-2) mishandled the snap on a punt, resulting in a turnover on downs at the Seminoles’ 9-yard line.

One of very few small victories for Smithville’s defense was keeping TCPS out of the end zone and forcing Stuart Long to connect on a 22-yard field goal for a 17-0 lead by the end of the first.

“When you get a short field with the type of offense we have, that’s an advantage,” said Holiday. “We can line up in our big formation and bring it at you.”

TCPS established the ground game on its first drive of the second quarter, driving 88 yards in 10 plays, riding Randle in for the score. Later, Warren added his second score of the first half as the Eagles lead 31-0 at the break.

Warren had 88 yards and two scores on eight carries.

The Eagles defense had their best performance of the season, allowing just 66 yards – all rushing – and only five Smithville first downs. Two of those first downs came on back-to-back defensive penalties late in the first half.

Extra Points

Turning Point: Two mistakes inside the Smithville 10-yard line gifted TCPS 10 points in the first quarter as they built a 17-0 lead.

Point Man: Randle had 122 yards and 2 TDs on 18 carries. He’s now over the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

Talking Point: “When you play a team that has players that played in 5A last year, played in 3A last, or whatever, you can’t turn the ball over.” - Smithville head coach Chad Collums

Notes

• TCPS WR Jon Paul Yates had 116 yards and 2 TDs in the second half on 8 receptions.

• TCPS’ defense forced four turnovers, including an INT from Jaden Warren.

• Next week, Smithville hosts Thrasher, while TCPS visits H.W. Byers to close the regular season.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus