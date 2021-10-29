“I’m proud of my kids,” said TCPS head coach Shaune Holiday. “The fact that nobody gave this team a chance. They thought when the Class of 2021 graduated, we were done. You know, these kids took it personal.”
The onslaught began early.
Smithville fumbled away the game’s first snap, where TCPS (7-2, 6-0) recovered at the Seminole’s 5-yard line. Next play, Emmanuel Randle rushed in for the score.
Then, after a 72-yard touchdown run from Jaden Warren put the Eagles up 14-0, Smithville (7-3, 4-2) mishandled the snap on a punt, resulting in a turnover on downs at the Seminoles’ 9-yard line.
One of very few small victories for Smithville’s defense was keeping TCPS out of the end zone and forcing Stuart Long to connect on a 22-yard field goal for a 17-0 lead by the end of the first.
“When you get a short field with the type of offense we have, that’s an advantage,” said Holiday. “We can line up in our big formation and bring it at you.”
TCPS established the ground game on its first drive of the second quarter, driving 88 yards in 10 plays, riding Randle in for the score. Later, Warren added his second score of the first half as the Eagles lead 31-0 at the break.
Warren had 88 yards and two scores on eight carries.
The Eagles defense had their best performance of the season, allowing just 66 yards – all rushing – and only five Smithville first downs. Two of those first downs came on back-to-back defensive penalties late in the first half.