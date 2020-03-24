Like everything else, Tupelo Christian Prep’s burgeoning track and field dynasty has been put on hold.
If the coronavirus (COVID-19) ultimately wipes out spring sports in Mississippi, the TCPS boys and girls teams won’t get to defend their Class 1A state championships.
The Eagles have won back-to-back titles, while the Lady Eagles have won three of the past four years.
“The boys were – I wouldn’t call it a shoo-in, because goofy stuff happens – but it was theirs to lose,” coach Greg Warnick said. “And the girls, I would say probably us and Myrtle had the two best teams in 1A coming back.”
TCPS managed to run in four meets before the MHSAA shut down all competition and practices last week. Seasons will resume no earlier than April 20.
Warnick said his kids were running well before the season was halted.
“Of course the strength of our team is in our distance events, and our distance kids were ahead of where they were last year,” he said. “And also I was excited because we had some younger kids that were making a lot of progress and improving.”
The boys are led by seniors Brock Kelly, Preston Noland and Ben Woolhouse – all Mississippi College signees.
Kelly won the 1600 at last year’s state meet, while Woolhouse won the pole vault. Woolhouse started the 2020 season strong, setting a personal record with a vault of 14 feet, 7 inches.
The girls are paced by senior Alison Hanby, who won gold in the 800, 1600 and 3200 last year.
“That’s who I hurt the most for, because it was their final swan song,” Warnick said of his seniors. “The reality was they were probably, barring something strange, going to bring home another championship.”
A way forward?
There is still hope for track and field to complete its season – certainly more hope than for baseball and softball, which still have division games to play.
Warnick said that if school resumes April 20, the division, region, North/South half and state meets could be squeezed in before Labor Day.
“If you schedule it the right way, you can compress that into probably three weeks instead of four, barring weather delays,” he said. “It’s doable. Instead of having (state) the 1st and 2nd of May, it would certainly have to be probably more towards the 22nd, 23rd of May.”