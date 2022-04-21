Team tennis championships in Vicksburg today By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Joseph Durrett's New Albany tennis team is looking to win a fourth-straight Class 4A state title. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The MHSAA team tennis championships are set for today in Vicksburg.Action at Halls Ferry Park will start at 10 a.m. with Class I and Class 3A teams. The 4A and 5A teams go at noon, with 6A teams starting at 2 p.m.Two area schools will try to defend their titles: Lafayette in 5A, and New Albany, which has won three-straight in 4A.The individual championships will be April 25-28 in Oxford. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Tennis Lafayette Commodores New Albany Bulldogs Mhsaa Championships Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters