Joseph Durrett (copy)

Joseph Durrett's New Albany tennis team is looking to win a fourth-straight Class 4A state title.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

The MHSAA team tennis championships are set for today in Vicksburg.

Action at Halls Ferry Park will start at 10 a.m. with Class I and Class 3A teams. The 4A and 5A teams go at noon, with 6A teams starting at 2 p.m.

Two area schools will try to defend their titles: Lafayette in 5A, and New Albany, which has won three-straight in 4A.

The individual championships will be April 25-28 in Oxford.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus